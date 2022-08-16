TNEA Rank List Released, Meet The Toppers

TNEA Rank List Released In PDF Form

TNEA 2022 Rank List: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) rank list 2022 in PDF form on its official website. This year, Renjitha K has secured the first position. The second and third position is grabbed by Harinika M and Lokesh Kannan.

The shortlisted candidates in the TNEA rank list will be called for the counselling round. If the candidates chosen from the rank list do not take their seats within seven days, the next person on the merit list will be given that seat. The TNEA counselling 2022 will be conducted from August 20 to 23 for special categories and from August 25 to October 21 for the general categories.

To download the TNEA rank list, candidates need to visit the official website- tneaonline.org, click on the login button and enter the email id and password. The TNEA rank list will get displayed on the screen.

TNEA 2022 Rank List

Check below the top ten rank holders of TNEA 2022.