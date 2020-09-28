TNEA Rank List 2020 Released At Tneaonline.org; Check Details Here

The TNEA rank list 2020 has been released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE). Candidates can login at the website and access the TNEA rank list with the help of the registered email addresses and passwords. The official website of the directorate -- www.tneaonline.org -- has listed the rank list of the candidates according to the categories including General, Physically Challenged and candidates under Reserved categories. Along with the TNEA 2020 rank list, the cutoff details have also been announced.

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2020 (TNEA 2020) is held for admission to undergraduate engineering courses (BTech courses) in the institutes of Tamil Nadu. No entrance examination has been conducted this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The allotment of BTech seats to the candidates will be done after the successful completion of TNEA registration and counselling. The rank list issued today is prepared on the basis of 10+2 marks.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Go to the official website -- tneaonline.org

Login with the email address and password

Access the TNEA rank list 2020

The candidates shortlisted as per the TNEA rank list will be eligible to apply for the online counselling. The general counselling round includes online counselling for academic and vocational courses, initial deposit of the registration fee, choice filling, tentative allotment, confirmation of tentative allotment and provisional allotment.