TNEA Rank List 2020 Expected Today At Tneaonline.org, Here’s How To Download

TNEA Rank List 2020 Date And Time: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) is expected to release the rank list for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2020 (TNEA 2020) today, September 28. Candidates, who registered for TNEA 2020 during the application window and submitted documents on or before the last date, will be eligible to access the list on the official website, tneaonline.org. Earlier, TNEA rank list 2020 release date was September 25. TNEA rank list will have positions of the candidates in the order of merit, based on Class 12 scores in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Earlier, the authorities had released the TNEA random numbers -- 10-digit numbers assigned to applicants to act as a tie-breaker in case two or more students have scored the same marks in the qualifying examination.

TNEA Rank List 2020: Direct Link

How To Download TNEA Rank List 2020

To download the Engineering rank list 2020, follow the instructions mentioned below:

Go to the official website, tneaonline.org. On the top corner of the right hand side, click on ‘login’. Key in your email address and password. Login and access the TNEA rank list 2020.

Those candidates, whose name appears on the TNEA rank list will be eligible to apply for counselling. The general counselling round includes online counselling for academic and vocational courses, initial deposit, choice filling, tentative allotment, confirmation of tentative allotment and provisional allotment.

The schedule for the counselling rounds will be announced after the release of the TNEA rank list 2020.