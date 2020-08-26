  • Home
  • Education
  • TNEA Random Number 2020: Tamil Nadu Releases The List, Check At Tneaonline.org

TNEA Random Number 2020: Tamil Nadu Releases The List, Check At Tneaonline.org

TNEA Random Number 2020: The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) random number 2020 has been released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE). Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website - www.tneaonline.org - for regular updates.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 26, 2020 4:39 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Lauds Man Who Won 'World's Fastest Human Calculator' Title
Hyderabad Youth Bags Gold Medal At Mind Sports Olympiad In London
Special Students Getting Online Education, Maharashtra Government Tells High Court
Nod For Law University In Punjab's Tarn Taran To Commemorate Guru Teg Bahadur's 400th Birth Anniversary
Education Minister Suggests National Award For Children Under National Bal Bhavan
Delhi Government Schools To Have Specialised Toilets, Ramps For Children With Special Needs
TNEA Random Number 2020: Tamil Nadu Releases The List, Check At Tneaonline.org
TNEA Random Number 2020: Tamil Nadu Releases The List, Check At Tneaonline.org
New Delhi:

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) random number 2020 has been released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE). Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website - www.tneaonline.org - for regular updates.

TNEA random number 2020 comprises a 10-digit number that is allocated to the applicants to act as a tie-breaker in case two or more students have scored the same marks in the qualifying examination.

The TNEA random number 2020 can be accessed from the official website using registered email addresses and passwords.

TNEA Random Number 2020 Download

Students can now download the TNEA Random Number 2020 following these steps:

Step 1. Visit the official website of TNEA - tneaonline.org

Step 2: Login with email id and password

Step 3: On the new window, access TNEA random number 2020

Soon, as the TNEA random numbers 2020 is released, students would be able to proceed further for document verification. Later, the department will publish the rank list and thereafter the counselling for special reservation, special category, and General category will begin in an online mode.

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2020, or TNEA 2020, is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering courses (BTech courses) in the institutes of the state.

Click here for more Education News
TNEA Engineering Admission Tamil Nadu student
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main, NEET 2020 Live Updates: NEET Admit Card 2020 Released, Demands For Postponement
Live | JEE Main, NEET 2020 Live Updates: NEET Admit Card 2020 Released, Demands For Postponement
NEET 2020: Over 4 Lakh Admit Cards Downloaded Within 3 Hours
NEET 2020: Over 4 Lakh Admit Cards Downloaded Within 3 Hours
‘Don’t Download NEET 2020 Admit Card, Take Screenshot And Save’: Students Demanding Postponement
‘Don’t Download NEET 2020 Admit Card, Take Screenshot And Save’: Students Demanding Postponement
COVID-19: Odisha To Reduce Syllabus By 30% For Classes 1 To 12
COVID-19: Odisha To Reduce Syllabus By 30% For Classes 1 To 12
Further Delay In Conducting JEE, NEET Can Have Serious Repercussions: IIT Delhi Director
Further Delay In Conducting JEE, NEET Can Have Serious Repercussions: IIT Delhi Director
.......................... Advertisement ..........................