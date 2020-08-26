TNEA Random Number 2020: Tamil Nadu Releases The List, Check At Tneaonline.org

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) random number 2020 has been released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE). Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website - www.tneaonline.org - for regular updates.

TNEA random number 2020 comprises a 10-digit number that is allocated to the applicants to act as a tie-breaker in case two or more students have scored the same marks in the qualifying examination.

The TNEA random number 2020 can be accessed from the official website using registered email addresses and passwords.

TNEA Random Number 2020 Download

Students can now download the TNEA Random Number 2020 following these steps:

Step 1. Visit the official website of TNEA - tneaonline.org

Step 2: Login with email id and password

Step 3: On the new window, access TNEA random number 2020

Soon, as the TNEA random numbers 2020 is released, students would be able to proceed further for document verification. Later, the department will publish the rank list and thereafter the counselling for special reservation, special category, and General category will begin in an online mode.

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2020, or TNEA 2020, is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering courses (BTech courses) in the institutes of the state.