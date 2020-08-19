TNEA Random Number 2020 Soon At Tneaonline.org
Students can access the TNEA random numbers online at tneaonline.org from August 21, 2020 with the help of the registered email addresses and passwords.
The TNEA random number 2020 will be released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) from August 21. Candidates can login at the website and access the TNEA random number with the help of the registered email addresses and passwords. The official website of the directorate has confirmed the TNEA random number release date.
Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2020, or TNEA 2020, is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering courses (BTech courses) in the institutes of the state. No entrance examination will be conducted this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Allotment of BTech seats will be done after the successful completion of TNEA registration and counselling. The final list will be prepared on the basis of 10+2 marks.
TNEA Random Numbers 2020
The TNEA random numbers provided by the directorate acts as a tie-breaker in case students have scored the same marks. The higher value TNEA random number will be given preference as against a lower valued one. TNEA random number 2020 is a 10-digit unique number. The TNEA 2020 random number is generated on the basis of a unique number generating algorithm of the directorate.
TNEA Random Number 2020 Download
Step 1: Visit the official website of TNEA -- www.tneaonline.org
Step 2: Login using the email id and password
Step 3: Access the TNEA random number 2020 on the next window
After the release of TNEA random numbers 2020, candidates can verify their certificates. The department will then publish the rank list and counselling for special reservation, special category, and General category will begin online.
The Minister for Higher Education of Tamil Nadu KP Anbalagan has stated that the government plans on completing the engineering admissions by October 15, 2020.