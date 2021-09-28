TNEA First Round Counselling 2021 Begins; Check Important Details
The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu has commenced the first round of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling 2021.
The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu has commenced the first round of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling 2021 through online mode. Students who qualified the examination and have secured rank from 1 to 14788 are eligible to appear for this round of counselling. Students can register themselves for the TNEA round 1 counselling 2021 through the official website: tneaonline.org. The last date to register is September 30 till 5 pm.
Admission Alert: Apply to these TOP institutions with your TNEA Rank - Check List here
Latest: Want to Know Colleges, Specialization to Apply on the basis of your TNEA Rank, Click here
TNEA Counselling 2021: How To Register
Visit the official website of TNEA- tneaonline.org.
On the homepage, click on the ‘login’ tab
A new login page will reopen
Enter your registration number and password to login
Proceed to the TNEA counselling procedure and register
Select a seat as per your rank
Pay the fees
TNEA Counselling 2021: Important Dates
Counselling event
Date
TNEA registration and fee payment
September 27 to 30, 2021
Students can fill seats of their choice
October 1 to 2, 2021
Tentative seat allotment list will be declared
October 3, 2021
Confirmation of seats
October 3 to 4, 2021
Dcelaration of provisional allotemtn list
October 5, 2021
TNEA Round 2 counselling
October 1 to 9, 2021
TNEA Round 3 counselling
October 5 to 12, 2021
Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2021 (TNEA 2021) is completed through the TNEA counselling process which includes following steps: registration, fee payments, choice of seats, tentative allotment and seat confirmation.
On the official website the TNEA has announced, “As per the Honourable CM’s announcement government school students availing 7.5 percentage seats on preferential basis need not pay initial deposit. Initial deposit already paid will be refunded.”