  • Home
  • Education
  • TNEA First Round Counselling 2021 Begins; Check Important Details

TNEA First Round Counselling 2021 Begins; Check Important Details

The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu has commenced the first round of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling 2021.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 28, 2021 3:58 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) Rank List 2021 Today
TNEA Rank List Releasing Tomorrow; Know How To Check
TNEA 2020 Supplementary Round Seat Allotment Result Released At Tneaonline.org
TNEA Counselling 2020: Round 2 Allotment List Published At Tneaonline.org
TNEA 2020 Counselling Begins At Tneaonline.org; Check Schedule Here
TNEA Counselling 2020 Begins For Special Category At Tneaonline.org
TNEA First Round Counselling 2021 Begins; Check Important Details
First round of TNEA counselling 2021 begins
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu has commenced the first round of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling 2021 through online mode. Students who qualified the examination and have secured rank from 1 to 14788 are eligible to appear for this round of counselling. Students can register themselves for the TNEA round 1 counselling 2021 through the official website: tneaonline.org. The last date to register is September 30 till 5 pm.

Admission Alert: Apply to these TOP institutions with your TNEA Rank - Check List here

Latest: Want to Know Colleges, Specialization to Apply on the basis of your TNEA Rank, Click here

TNEA Counselling 2021: How To Register

  • Visit the official website of TNEA- tneaonline.org.

  • On the homepage, click on the ‘login’ tab

  • A new login page will reopen

  • Enter your registration number and password to login

  • Proceed to the TNEA counselling procedure and register

  • Select a seat as per your rank

  • Pay the fees

TNEA Counselling 2021: Important Dates

Counselling event

Date

TNEA registration and fee payment

September 27 to 30, 2021

Students can fill seats of their choice

October 1 to 2, 2021

Tentative seat allotment list will be declared

October 3, 2021

Confirmation of seats

October 3 to 4, 2021

Dcelaration of provisional allotemtn list

October 5, 2021

TNEA Round 2 counselling

October 1 to 9, 2021

TNEA Round 3 counselling

October 5 to 12, 2021


Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2021 (TNEA 2021) is completed through the TNEA counselling process which includes following steps: registration, fee payments, choice of seats, tentative allotment and seat confirmation.

On the official website the TNEA has announced, “As per the Honourable CM’s announcement government school students availing 7.5 percentage seats on preferential basis need not pay initial deposit. Initial deposit already paid will be refunded.”

Click here for more Education News
TNEA 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AISSEE 2022: Application Forms For Sainik Schools Classes 6, 9 Entrance Exam Released
AISSEE 2022: Application Forms For Sainik Schools Classes 6, 9 Entrance Exam Released
Basic Courses In Computing, Data Sciences Should Be Made Mandatory: Vice President
Basic Courses In Computing, Data Sciences Should Be Made Mandatory: Vice President
Leaves Taken By Delhi Government School Guest Teachers Not To Be Counted As Working Days
Leaves Taken By Delhi Government School Guest Teachers Not To Be Counted As Working Days
JMI Entrance Exam 2021 Result Declared; Direct Link
JMI Entrance Exam 2021 Result Declared; Direct Link
IIT Madras Alumni Association Launches Mission To Put ‘Million Smiles’ Across World
IIT Madras Alumni Association Launches Mission To Put ‘Million Smiles’ Across World
.......................... Advertisement ..........................