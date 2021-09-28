TNEA First Round Counselling 2021 Begins; Check Important Details

First round of TNEA counselling 2021 begins

The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu has commenced the first round of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling 2021 through online mode. Students who qualified the examination and have secured rank from 1 to 14788 are eligible to appear for this round of counselling. Students can register themselves for the TNEA round 1 counselling 2021 through the official website: tneaonline.org. The last date to register is September 30 till 5 pm.

TNEA Counselling 2021: How To Register

Visit the official website of TNEA- tneaonline.org.

On the homepage, click on the ‘login’ tab

A new login page will reopen

Enter your registration number and password to login

Proceed to the TNEA counselling procedure and register

Select a seat as per your rank

Pay the fees

TNEA Counselling 2021: Important Dates

Counselling event Date TNEA registration and fee payment September 27 to 30, 2021 Students can fill seats of their choice October 1 to 2, 2021 Tentative seat allotment list will be declared October 3, 2021 Confirmation of seats October 3 to 4, 2021 Dcelaration of provisional allotemtn list October 5, 2021 TNEA Round 2 counselling October 1 to 9, 2021 TNEA Round 3 counselling October 5 to 12, 2021





Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2021 (TNEA 2021) is completed through the TNEA counselling process which includes following steps: registration, fee payments, choice of seats, tentative allotment and seat confirmation.

On the official website the TNEA has announced, “As per the Honourable CM’s announcement government school students availing 7.5 percentage seats on preferential basis need not pay initial deposit. Initial deposit already paid will be refunded.”