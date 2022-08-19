TNEA Counselling 2022 Schedule Released Today; Check Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock TNEA Counselling 2022 Schedule Released Today

TNEA Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) counselling 2022 schedule for Special Reservation Counselling, General Academic Counselling and General Vocational Counselling. The candidates who have registered for TNEA 2022 can now check and download the counselling schedule through the official website – tneaonline.org.

Admission Alert: Apply to these TOP institutions with your TNEA Rank - Check List here

Latest: Want to Know Colleges, Specialization to Apply on the basis of your TNEA Rank, Click here

As per the TNEA Counselling 2022 schedules, the choice-filling process for Special Reservation will begin tomorrow, August 20. For General Special Reservation the choice filling will be from August 21. And for the General Academic and Vocational, the choice filling will begin on August 25.

The final seat allotment will be based on the TNEA 2022 rank list, the number of available seats, and the candidate's preference for admission to the engineering courses in the state. TNEA 2022 has around 539 participating institutes.

TNEA Counselling 2022 Schedule for Special Reservation

Events Dates Choice filling starts for eminent sports person category for govt 7.5 quota, wards of ex-servicemen category for govt 7.5 quota, differently abled person category for govt 7.5 quota August 20 Choice filling ends August 20 Release of tentative allotment August 20 Confirmation of tentative allotment August 21 Release of provisional allotment August 21

TNEA Counselling 2022 Schedule for General Special Reservation

Events Dates Choice filling starts for eminent sports person category, wards of ex-servicemen category and differently-abled persons category August 21 Choice filling ends August 22 Release of tentative allotment August 23 Confirmation of tentative allotment August 23 Release of provisional allotment August 24





TNEA Counselling 2022 Schedule for General Academic and Vocational