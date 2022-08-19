  • Home
TNEA Counselling 2022 Schedule Released Today; Check Details Here

As per the TNEA Counselling 2022 schedules, the choice-filling process for Special Reservation will begin tomorrow, August 20.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 19, 2022 2:43 pm IST

TNEA Counselling 2022 Schedule Released Today
Image credit: Shutterstock

TNEA Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) counselling 2022 schedule for Special Reservation Counselling, General Academic Counselling and General Vocational Counselling. The candidates who have registered for TNEA 2022 can now check and download the counselling schedule through the official website – tneaonline.org.

As per the TNEA Counselling 2022 schedules, the choice-filling process for Special Reservation will begin tomorrow, August 20. For General Special Reservation the choice filling will be from August 21. And for the General Academic and Vocational, the choice filling will begin on August 25.

The final seat allotment will be based on the TNEA 2022 rank list, the number of available seats, and the candidate's preference for admission to the engineering courses in the state. TNEA 2022 has around 539 participating institutes.

TNEA Counselling 2022 Schedule for Special Reservation

Events

Dates

Choice filling starts for eminent sports person category for govt 7.5 quota, wards of ex-servicemen category for govt 7.5 quota, differently abled person category for govt 7.5 quota

August 20

Choice filling ends

August 20

Release of tentative allotment

August 20

Confirmation of tentative allotment

August 21

Release of provisional allotment

August 21

TNEA Counselling 2022 Schedule for General Special Reservation

Events

Dates

Choice filling starts for eminent sports person category, wards of ex-servicemen category and differently-abled persons category

August 21

Choice filling ends

August 22

Release of tentative allotment

August 23

Confirmation of tentative allotment

August 23

Release of provisional allotment

August 24


TNEA Counselling 2022 Schedule for General Academic and Vocational

Events

Dates

Choice filling

August 25 - 27

Release of tentative allotment

August 28

Tentative allotment confirmation

August 28 - 29

Release of provisional allotment for accept and join candidates

August 30

Joining dates for accept and join candidates

August 30 - September 7

Release of provisional allotment for upward opted candidates

September 9

