TNEA Counselling 2022 Schedule Released Today; Check Details Here
As per the TNEA Counselling 2022 schedules, the choice-filling process for Special Reservation will begin tomorrow, August 20.
Which Industries Have Been Affected In Covid-19 And How Does That Impact Career Planning? Read More
TNEA Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) counselling 2022 schedule for Special Reservation Counselling, General Academic Counselling and General Vocational Counselling. The candidates who have registered for TNEA 2022 can now check and download the counselling schedule through the official website – tneaonline.org.
Admission Alert: Apply to these TOP institutions with your TNEA Rank - Check List here
Latest: Want to Know Colleges, Specialization to Apply on the basis of your TNEA Rank, Click here
As per the TNEA Counselling 2022 schedules, the choice-filling process for Special Reservation will begin tomorrow, August 20. For General Special Reservation the choice filling will be from August 21. And for the General Academic and Vocational, the choice filling will begin on August 25.
The final seat allotment will be based on the TNEA 2022 rank list, the number of available seats, and the candidate's preference for admission to the engineering courses in the state. TNEA 2022 has around 539 participating institutes.
TNEA Counselling 2022 Schedule for Special Reservation
Events
Dates
Choice filling starts for eminent sports person category for govt 7.5 quota, wards of ex-servicemen category for govt 7.5 quota, differently abled person category for govt 7.5 quota
August 20
Choice filling ends
August 20
Release of tentative allotment
August 20
Confirmation of tentative allotment
August 21
Release of provisional allotment
August 21
TNEA Counselling 2022 Schedule for General Special Reservation
Events
Dates
Choice filling starts for eminent sports person category, wards of ex-servicemen category and differently-abled persons category
August 21
Choice filling ends
August 22
Release of tentative allotment
August 23
Confirmation of tentative allotment
August 23
Release of provisional allotment
August 24
TNEA Counselling 2022 Schedule for General Academic and Vocational
Events
Dates
Choice filling
August 25 - 27
Release of tentative allotment
August 28
Tentative allotment confirmation
August 28 - 29
Release of provisional allotment for accept and join candidates
August 30
Joining dates for accept and join candidates
August 30 - September 7
Release of provisional allotment for upward opted candidates
September 9