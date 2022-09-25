  • Home
TNEA Counselling 2022: Round 2 Choice Filling Begins, Provisional Allotment On September 28

The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu has started the TNEA counselling 2022 round 2 choice filling today, September 25.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 25, 2022 4:10 pm IST

TNEA Counselling 2022: Round 2 Choice Filling Begins, Provisional Allotment On September 28
TNEA counselling 2022 round 2 choice filling at tneaonline.org

TNEA Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu has started the TNEA counselling 2022 round 2 choice filling today, September 25. The candidates can register for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) round 2 choice filling on the official website- tneaonline.org. The candidates who have qualified the TNEA examination and have not been allotted colleges in the first round can apply for the second round.

The TNEA 2022 counselling process will include online registration, fee payments, choice filling, seat allotment and confirmation. The DoTE Tamil Nadu will declare the TNEA counselling 2022 round 2 provisional allotment result on September 28. Shortlisted candidates will be required to submit their confirmation against tentative allotment between September 28 and September 29, 2022. About 539 institutes are offering admission to BTech and BE programmes under TNEA 2022 counselling.

TNEA Counselling 2022 Round 2 Choice Filling: Steps To Register

  1. Visit the official website of TNEA- tneaonline.org
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘login’ tab
  3. Enter your registration number and password
  4. Complete TNEA counselling registration and choice filling
  5. Select a seat as per your rank and pay the counselling fees
  6. Click on 'submit', and take a print out for further reference.
