TNEA Counselling 2022: Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out; Here's How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock Candidates who have qualified for the TNEA 2022 entrance exam but whose name was not there on the first merit list can check the second list.

TNEA Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Tamil Nadu has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) counselling 2022 round 2 provisional seat allotment result today, September 28, 2022. The candidates can check and download the TNEA round 2 counselling seat allotment list through the official website- tneaonline.org.

Admission Alert: Apply to these TOP institutions with your TNEA Rank - Check List here

Latest: Want to Know Colleges, Specialization to Apply on the basis of your TNEA Rank, Click here

Candidates who have qualified for the TNEA 2022 entrance exam but whose name was not there on the first merit list can check the second list. Candidates need to confirm the allotment on or before September 29 by 5 pm and failure to do so will result in the cancellation of the allotment.

The DTE on its official website stated, ”Tentative allotment has been released for all applicable second round candidate, request you to login and confirm the allotment on or before 29-09-2022, 5 PM if you fail to confirm your allotment will be cancelled.”

TNEA Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check