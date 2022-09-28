  • Home
TNEA Counselling 2022: Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out; Here's How To Check

The candidates can check and download the TNEA round 2 counselling seat allotment list through the official website- tneaonline.org.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 28, 2022 12:45 pm IST

Candidates who have qualified for the TNEA 2022 entrance exam but whose name was not there on the first merit list can check the second list.
Image credit: Shutterstock

TNEA Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Tamil Nadu has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) counselling 2022 round 2 provisional seat allotment result today, September 28, 2022. The candidates can check and download the TNEA round 2 counselling seat allotment list through the official website- tneaonline.org.

Candidates who have qualified for the TNEA 2022 entrance exam but whose name was not there on the first merit list can check the second list. Candidates need to confirm the allotment on or before September 29 by 5 pm and failure to do so will result in the cancellation of the allotment.

The DTE on its official website stated, ”Tentative allotment has been released for all applicable second round candidate, request you to login and confirm the allotment on or before 29-09-2022, 5 PM if you fail to confirm your allotment will be cancelled.”

TNEA Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check

  1. Visit the counselling website- tneaonline.org
  2. Go to the candidates' log-in section on the homepage
  3. Enter the email address, password and then click on submit
  4. The TNEA 2022 provisional seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download and take a printout of the PDF for further reference.
TNEA Engineering Admission
