TNEA Counselling 2022: Provisional Allotment List For Accepted Candidates Out; Direct Link Here

The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) Tamil Nadu has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2022 provisional allotment list of candidates who have confirmed their tentative allotment.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 16, 2022 4:45 pm IST

TNEA Counselling 2022 allotment result

TNEA Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) Tamil Nadu has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2022 provisional allotment list of candidates who have confirmed their tentative allotment. Eligible candidates can download the TNEA counselling 2022 provisional allotment order on the official website- tneaonline.org. Students whose names are there on the TNEA 2022 current allotment list are required to report to the respective college on or before September 22.

The candidates who have selected "I accept the current allotment and opt for the upward movement. If allotted in upward movement, I confirm," option in TNEA counselling can also download the tentative allotment order. The candidates are required to appear for physical reporting at the colleges they have opted for during the tentative confirmation with all the required certificates on or before September 22, 2022.

TNEA Counselling 2022 Provisional Allotment List: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official website- tneaonline.org
  2. Click on the log-in link available on the homepage
  3. Enter the application number and date of birth
  4. Select the TNEA provisional allotment round 1 link
  5. The provisional seat allotment list will get displayed on the screen.
  6. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

The DOTE Tamil Nadu has announced the TNEA Counselling 2022 round 1 provisional seat allotment result on September 13. Students whose names have been there in the TNEA 2022 provisional list were asked to confirm their seat allotment by September 14 (5 pm). The counselling process will be held in four rounds which include special reservation counselling, general academic counselling and general vocational counselling.

TNEA counselling
