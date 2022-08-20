TNEA Counselling 2022: Choice Filling Process For Specially Reserved Candidates Begins; Details Here

TNEA 2022 choice-filling begins for specially reserved candidates

The online choice filling process for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2022 (TNEA 2022) begins. Candidates of government schools, sports and ex-servicemen categories will be able to login and complete the choice filling by 5 pm today at tneaonline.org. Students are offered admissions as per merit in engineering courses after TNEA counselling. The Directorate of Technical Education, or DoTE, Tamil Nadu, administers TNEA.

TNEA 2022 counselling will be held in four rounds for three groups -- special reservation counselling, general academic counselling and general vocational counselling. The applicant has to login into the TNEA portal by using his/her user ID and password (same as that used at the time of registration) for performing various activities in a particular round.

TNEA 2022 Choice Filling Steps

Go to tneaonline.org Click on user registration Login with the system-generated application number and password Insert personal information Enter any special reservation information, if applicable Enter choices Preview details to confirm TNEA 2022 choice filling Submit

As per the TNEA Counselling 2022 schedule, the choice-filling process for Special Reservation will be held today, August 20, while for General Special Reservation and for the General Academic and Vocational, the choice filling will begin on Aiugust 21 and August 25 respectively.