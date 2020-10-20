  • Home
TNEA Counselling 2020: Round 2 Allotment List Published At Tneaonline.org

TNEA Counselling: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has released the TNEA counselling provisional allotment list for the second round.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 20, 2020 12:54 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has released the TNEA counselling provisional allotment list for the second round. BE or BTech aspirants can now visit the official website, tneaonline.org to check their admission status. Registration for the second round of TNEA counselling 2020 started on October 12, 2020 and the tentative allotment list was published on October 18.

TNEA Counselling 2020: Round 2 Allotment List

TNEA counselling 2020 is being held in four rounds. The third round started on October 16 and the initial payments option for the fourth round started today, October 20. The provisional allotment list for the round 1 counselling was released on October 16.

In the second round, TNEA counselling was held for candidates with ranks from 12,264 to 35,167.

In the third round, candidates with ranks from 35,168 to 70,300 will be able to participate. The fourth round is for candidates ranking between 70,301 and 1,10,873.

How To Check TNEA Counselling 2020 Round 2 Result

The provisional allotment list has been published as a PDF file. Follow the steps mentioned below to download the allotment list.

  1. Go to the official website, tneaonline.org.

  2. From the left-hand panel, click on ‘Academic Round 2’

  3. Download the PDF file

  4. To check allotment status, use your roll number or name and search.

