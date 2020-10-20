Image credit: Shutterstock TNEA Counselling 2020: Round 2 Allotment List Published, Direct Link Here

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has released the TNEA counselling provisional allotment list for the second round. BE or BTech aspirants can now visit the official website, tneaonline.org to check their admission status. Registration for the second round of TNEA counselling 2020 started on October 12, 2020 and the tentative allotment list was published on October 18.

TNEA Counselling 2020: Round 2 Allotment List

TNEA counselling 2020 is being held in four rounds. The third round started on October 16 and the initial payments option for the fourth round started today, October 20. The provisional allotment list for the round 1 counselling was released on October 16.

In the second round, TNEA counselling was held for candidates with ranks from 12,264 to 35,167.

In the third round, candidates with ranks from 35,168 to 70,300 will be able to participate. The fourth round is for candidates ranking between 70,301 and 1,10,873.

How To Check TNEA Counselling 2020 Round 2 Result

The provisional allotment list has been published as a PDF file. Follow the steps mentioned below to download the allotment list.