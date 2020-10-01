TNEA Counselling 2020 Begins For Special Category At Tneaonline.org

  • Home
TNEA Counselling Dates 2020: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has announced TNEA Counselling date for special category candidates.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 1, 2020 12:00 pm IST

Image credit: tneaonline.org

TNEA Counselling 2020: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), has announced Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling dates for special category candidates. Special category candidates, whose names appeared in the TNEA rank list can apply for the online counselling by visiting the official website, tneaonline.org. The initial payment can be made between October 1 and 2, 2020 and the dates for online choice filling are October 3 and 4.

According to an official statement, “The candidates who attend counseling under special reservation can also attend general counseling as per the general rank.” TNEA counselling dates 2020 for general category candidates will be announced soon.

TNEA Important Dates For Special Category Counselling

Events

From

To

Special category reservation

Making of initial payment

October 1

October 2 (up to 6 pm)

Eminent Sports Person (Rank 1 to 1409)


Ex-servicemen - Academic (Rank 1 to 853)


Ex-servicemen - Vocational (Rank 1 to 2)


Differently Abled Person - Academic (Rank 1 to 148)

Differently Abled Person - Vocational (Rank 1 )

Choice filling

October 3

October 4 (up to 6 pm)

Tentative allotment and confirmation of tentative allotment

October 5 (up to 7 pm)

Release of provisional allotment

October 6


For OC, BC, BCM and MBC candidates, the initial TNEA counselling fee is Rs 5,000 and for for SC, ST and SCA category candidates, the online counselling fee is Rs 1,000.

Counselling schedule for general candidates has not been announced yet by the authorities.

