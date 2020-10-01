TNEA Counselling 2020 Begins For Special Category At Tneaonline.org
TNEA Counselling Dates 2020: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has announced TNEA Counselling date for special category candidates.
TNEA Counselling 2020: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), has announced Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling dates for special category candidates. Special category candidates, whose names appeared in the TNEA rank list can apply for the online counselling by visiting the official website, tneaonline.org. The initial payment can be made between October 1 and 2, 2020 and the dates for online choice filling are October 3 and 4.
According to an official statement, “The candidates who attend counseling under special reservation can also attend general counseling as per the general rank.” TNEA counselling dates 2020 for general category candidates will be announced soon.
TNEA Important Dates For Special Category Counselling
Events
From
To
Special category reservation
Making of initial payment
October 1
October 2 (up to 6 pm)
Eminent Sports Person (Rank 1 to 1409)
Ex-servicemen - Academic (Rank 1 to 853)
Ex-servicemen - Vocational (Rank 1 to 2)
Differently Abled Person - Academic (Rank 1 to 148)
Differently Abled Person - Vocational (Rank 1 )
Choice filling
October 3
October 4 (up to 6 pm)
Tentative allotment and confirmation of tentative allotment
October 5 (up to 7 pm)
Release of provisional allotment
October 6
For OC, BC, BCM and MBC candidates, the initial TNEA counselling fee is Rs 5,000 and for for SC, ST and SCA category candidates, the online counselling fee is Rs 1,000.
Counselling schedule for general candidates has not been announced yet by the authorities.