TNEA 2022 Registration Ends Today, How To Apply

Apply at tneaonline.org

TNEA 2022 Registration: The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA 2022) application process will be concluded today, July 19. The candidates who want to apply online can do so on the official website at tneaonline.org. The general category (UR) candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while the registration process fee for the SC/ ST/ UR category candidates is Rs 250.

The TNEA application process includes registration, payment of application fees, choice filling, allotment and confirmation.

TNEA 2022 Registration: How To Apply Online At Tneaonline.org

User registration Login with the system-generated application number and password Insert personal information Enter any special reservation information, if applicable Scholarship Information School of study information Fill academic information Preview details to confirm TNEA application Provide payment details and pay the TNEA registration fee online Download TNEA Application.

TNEA 2022 counselling will be held in four rounds. TNEA is conducted for admission into participating institutes of the state.