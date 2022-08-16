TNEA 2022 Rank List Today; Details On Counselling Schedule

Image credit: shutterstock.com TNEA merit list will be released at 10:30 am

TNEA 2022 Rank List: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) will release the rank list for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA 2022) today, August 16. As per reports, TNEA merit list will be released at 10:30 am today. Once released, candidates can check and download the rank card on the official website – tneaonline.org. Register here for TNEA 2022 rank list, merit, admission process and more updates

The TNEA rank list 2022 will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. To download TNEA rank card, candidates need to visit the official website- tneaonline.org and click on the login button. Enter your email id and password, TNEA 2022 rank list will get displayed on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference. ALSO READ | JEE Main 2022: Know JoSAA Counselling Process, Documents Required

TNEA 2022 Rank List: Steps To Check

Visit the official website - tneaonline.org And then click on the “Login” button Enter your email id and password The TNEA 2022 rank list will get displayed on the screen Download and take the printout of the TNEA 2022 rank list for future reference.

TNEA counselling will be held from August 20 to 23 for reserved category candidates and on Augist 25 for candidates belong to general category. The candidates selected in the rank list have to secure the seat within seven days , the seat will be allotted to the next person on the merit list in failing to do so.

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) exam is being conducted every year for admissions to engineering and technology programmes in the state of Tamil Nadu.