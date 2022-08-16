  • Home
TNEA 2022 Rank List Released; Direct Link To Download

TNEA 2022 rank card is now available on the official website- tneaonline.org. Download rank card using roll number, date of birth

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 16, 2022 11:28 am IST
TNEA 2022 Rank List Released; Direct Link To Download
Download TNEA 2022 rank card at tneaonline.org
Image credit: shutterstock.com

TNEA 2022: The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA 2022) rank list has been released, candidates can download the rank card on the the official website – tneaonline.org. The TNEA rank list 2022 has been prepared on the basis of marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

To download TNEA 2022 rank card, candidates need to use the log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth on the official website- tneaonline.org.

TNEA 2022 Rank List: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website - tneaonline.org
  2. And then click on the “Login” button
  3. Enter your email id and password
  4. The TNEA 2022 rank list will get displayed on the screen
  5. Download and take the printout of the TNEA 2022 rank list for future reference.

TNEA counselling process will commence from August 20. The candidates need to use their marksheets, admit card, other documents to apply for counselling and submit application fees within seven days. Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) exam is being conducted every year for admissions to engineering and technology programmes in the state of Tamil Nadu.

