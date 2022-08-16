TNEA 2022 Rank List Released; Direct Link To Download

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download TNEA 2022 rank card at tneaonline.org

TNEA 2022: The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA 2022) rank list has been released, candidates can download the rank card on the the official website – tneaonline.org. The TNEA rank list 2022 has been prepared on the basis of marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

To download TNEA 2022 rank card, candidates need to use the log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth on the official website- tneaonline.org.

TNEA 2022 Rank List: How To Check

Visit the official website - tneaonline.org And then click on the “Login” button Enter your email id and password The TNEA 2022 rank list will get displayed on the screen Download and take the printout of the TNEA 2022 rank list for future reference.

TNEA counselling process will commence from August 20. The candidates need to use their marksheets, admit card, other documents to apply for counselling and submit application fees within seven days. Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) exam is being conducted every year for admissions to engineering and technology programmes in the state of Tamil Nadu.