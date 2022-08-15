TNEA 2022 Rank List Likely Tomorrow; How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock TNEA 2022 Rank List Likely To Be Declared Tomorrow

TNEA 2022 Rank List: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu will release the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2022 rank list tomorrow, August 16. The candidates can check and download the rank list from the official website of TNEA - tneaonline.org. To download the TNEA rank list 2022, the candidates will need their email ID and password. The TNEA 2022 counselling procedure will be open only for the shortlisted candidates.

Admission Alert: Apply to these TOP institutions with your TNEA Rank - Check List here

Latest: Want to Know Colleges, Specialization to Apply on the basis of your TNEA Rank, Click here

The TNEA rank list 2022 will be prepared based on the marks obtained by the students in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry which will be reduced to 200 (Maths – 100, Physics – 50 and Chemistry – 50). The DoTE will also prepare a community rank list in addition to the overall rank list. The students will be allowed to participate in TNEA 2022 counselling based on their rank. The TNEA 2022 counselling will begin on August 20, 2022.

TNEA 2022 Rank List: Steps To Check

Visit the official website - tneaonline.org.

And then click on the “Login” button.

Enter your email id and password.

The TNEA 2022 rank list will get displayed on the screen.

Download and take the printout of the TNEA 2022 rank list for future reference.

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) is held by The Anna University for admissions to engineering and technology programmes in the state of Tamil Nadu. The TNEA written test has been withdrawn and the counselling is based on Class 12 marks, The seats in institutions are allotted based on the TNEA rank list.