TNEA 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Reporting Ends Today

TNEA 2022 Counseling: The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions Counselling (TNEA) 2022 round two reporting will end today, October 10, 2022. Candidates allotted seats in the provisional allotment have to join the allotted colleges with the required documents for the verification process by 5 pm today. The TNEA 2022 provisional allotment result for upward-opted candidates will be declared on October 13.

The documents required for verification purposes include the Class 10 mark sheet, Class 12 mark sheet, Class 12 hall ticket, transfer certificate, permanent community certificate (for reserved categories), nativity certificate (if any), counselling call letter, and passport-size photographs.

The TNEA 2022 provisional allotment for round 2 was released on October 30. The registrations for Round 2 counselling started on September 25, 2022.

TNEA 2022 Counselling: Important Dates

Events Dates Time Last date for confirmation of provisional allotment October 10, 2022 5 pm Provisional allotment of upward opted candidates October 13, 2022 Before 10 am





TNEA counselling procedure is done for admissions into engineering and technology institutions in the state of Tamil Nadu. Candidates are called for the counselling round based on the TNEA cutoff.