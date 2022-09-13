  • Home
TNEA 2022 Counselling: The round 1 provisional seat allotment result is likely to be announced today, September 13. Download seat allotment list at tneaonline.org

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 13, 2022 8:37 am IST

TNEA 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Today At Tneaonline.org; Details Here
Download TNEA round 1 provisional seat allotment list at tneaonline.org
Image credit: shutterstock.com

TNEA 2022 Counselling: The application process for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, TNEA 2022 counselling was concluded on Sunday, September 12. As per the schedule, the Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu is likely to announce the round 1 provisional seat allotment result today, September 13, the candidates can check the allotment list on the official website –tneaonline.org. The candidates within the rank between 1 to 14,524 are eligible to participate in the round 1 counselling.

The candidates in the round one seat allotment list need to submit their acceptance of the seat till September 14. Following that, the provisional allotment list of candidates who have accepted the allotted seat will be issued on September 15. The joining and reporting date for these candidates at TNEA facilitation center (TFC) is between September 15 and September 22, 2022.

TNEA Counselling 2022 : How To Check Allotment List

  1. Visit the official website of TNEA- tneaonline.org
  2. Click on the link for round 1 provisional seat allotment list
  3. A PDF with list of selected candidates will appear on the screen
  4. Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The counselling process will be held in four rounds- special reservation counselling, general academic counselling and general vocational counselling. Around 539 institutes are providing admission to BTech and BE programmes under TNEA 2022.

