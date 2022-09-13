TNEA 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here

Image credit: Shutterstock Candidates can now check their provisional seat allotment result for round 1 on the official website of TNEA–tneaonline.org.

TNEA 2022 Counselling: The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) Tamil Nadu has announced the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) Counselling 2022 round 1 provisional seat allotment result today, September 13, 2022. Candidates can now check their provisional seat allotment result for round 1 on the official website of TNEA–tneaonline.org. Students whose names are there on the TNEA 2022 provisional list can confirm their seat allotment till tomorrow, September 14 (5 pm).

TNEA Counselling 2022 Round1 Seat Allotment Result Direct Link

The final seat allotment list will be released soon. Candidates can join their respective allotted institutes from September 15 to September 22, 2022. The counselling process will be held in four rounds which include special reservation counselling, general academic counselling and general vocational counselling.

TNEA Counselling 2022: Steps To Check Seat Allotment

Visit the official website- tneaonline.org

Click on the link to log in on the homepage.

Enter the application number and date of birth

Then click on the provisional allotment round 1 link.

The provisional seat allotment list will get displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

The TNEA provisional seat allotment list has been released for all first-round candidates along with the Academic, Vocational and Government Quota 7.5 per cent categories.