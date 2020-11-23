TNEA 2020 Supplementary Round Seat Allotment Result Released At Tneaonline.org

  • Home
TNEA 2020 supplementary provisional allotment list has been released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu at the official website tneaonline.org.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Nov 23, 2020 12:07 pm IST

New Delhi:

TNEA 2020 supplementary provisional allotment list has been released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu. Candidates can now check the TNEA 2020 allotments for Academic, Vocational and Special category students at the official website tneaonline.org.

Candidates will be required to login to the candidate’s portal with their email address and password to view the TNEA 2020 supplementary provisional allotment list.

The authorities have also released the lists of academic and vocational vacancies along with the TNEA seat allotment results for the supplementary round. The list of vacant seats can be downloaded from the official website.

TNEA Seat Allotment 2020 result: How To Download

  • Go to the official website- tneaonline.org
  • Login with email address and password
  • The TNEA 2020 seat allotment will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a print our for future reference.
