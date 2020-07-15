TNEA 2020 Registration Starts @ Tneaonline.org

The online registration for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2020, or TNEA 2020, begins. Candidates can fill the TNEA application form online till August 16, 2020 at tneaonline.org. The application for TNEA is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering courses, or BTech courses, in the state’s institutes. No entrance examination is conducted after TNEA application and allotment to Btech seats are done on the basis of 10+2 marks. Students are offered admissions as per merit in engineering courses after TNEA counselling. The Directorate of Technical Education, or DoTE, Tamil Nadu, administers TNEA.

Although the last date for TNEA application is August 16, candidates can upload their documents on the website till August 20.

The Minister for Higher Education of Tamil Nadu KP Anbalagan has stated that the government plans on completing the engineering admissions by October 15, 2020.

The state has also set up 52 help centres to assist the students in their online TNEA application processes. Submission of TNEA application form can also be done by these students at the village cooperative bank branches in their places of residence.

TNEA 2020 Application Process

TNEA 2020 application is held completely online. The TNEA application process includes registration, payment of application fees, choice filling, allotment and confirmation.

TNEA Application Steps

Step 1: User registration

Step 2: Login with the system-generated application number and password

Step 3: Insert personal information

Step 4: Enter any special reservation information, if applicable

Step 5: Scholarship Information

Step 6: School of study information

Step 7: Fill academic information

Step 8: Preview details to confirm TNEA application

Step 9: Provide payment details and pay the TNEA registration fee online

Step 10: Download TNEA Application