Image credit: Shutterstock TNEA Counselling 2020 Begins At Tneaonline.org; Check Schedule Here

TNEA Counselling: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has started the first round of counselling for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) at tneaonline.org. Candidates who secured ranks between 1 and 12,263 or scored aggregate marks from 199.667 to 175 will be eligible to participate in the first round of TNEA counselling 2020.

TNEA online counselling includes registration, payments, choice filling, allotment and confirmation. The initial payment of the first counselling round is to be made from October 8 to 11. The fist provisional allotment list will be published on October 16.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Earlier, the authorities had announced the TNEA counselling schedule for special category candidates. The authorities, however, said that the special category candidates can also attend general counseling as per their general ranks.

TNEA Counselling 2020 Round 1: Important Dates

For rank 1 to 12,263 Dates Dates For Initial Payments October 8 to 11 Add And Locking Of Choices October 12 to 13 Publication Of Tentative Allotment October 14 Confirmation Of Tentative Allotment October 14 to 15 Publication Of Provisional Allotment October 16

General category candidates will be required to pay an initial fee of Rs 5,000 and SC/ST/SCA candidates of Tamil Nadu, will be required to pay Rs 1,000.

TNEA counselling 2020 will be held in four rounds. The second round will begin on October 12 and the third and fourth round will start on October 16 and 20 respectively.

In the second round, TNEA counselling will be held for candidates with ranks from 12,264 to 35,167. In the third round, candidates with ranks from 35,168 70,300 will be able to participate. The fourth round of counselling will be held for candidates ranking between 70,301 and 1,10,873.