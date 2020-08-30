Image credit: Shutterstock TNDTE Result 2020: Tamil Nadu Polytechnic Result 2020 Announced At Tndte.gov.in.

The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu, has declared the Tamil Nadu Polytechnic Result 2020 on the official website. Candidates who have appeared in their semester examinations can check TN Polytechnic Result 2020 at tndte.gov.in.

The TN polytechnic result has been released for first, second, and third year regular students.

According to reports, close to 2 lakh students have appeared for the examination out of whom, over 1.2 lakh students have passed.

For checking results, the DoTE has introduced a new website -- http://www.tndte.gov.in/site/index.php. However, the TN Polytechnic result website is not working as of now. Candidates are advised to keep patience and visit the official website in a while to check their results.

Tamil Nadu Polytechnic Result 2020: How To Check

Once the official website is back again, candidates can check their TN Polytechnic Result by following these steps:

Go to tndte.gov.in/site. Find and click on the result link. Enter the required information. Submit and view results.

Previously, the directorate had released TNEA random number 2020. Students can visit the official website, www.tneaonline.org to download their random numbers.