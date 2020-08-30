  • Home
  • Education
  • TNDTE Tamil Nadu Polytechnic Result 2020 Announced At Tndte.gov.in, Know How To Check

TNDTE Tamil Nadu Polytechnic Result 2020 Announced At Tndte.gov.in, Know How To Check

TNDTE Diploma Result 2020: The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu, has declared the TN Polytechnic Result 2020 at tndte.gov.in

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 30, 2020 3:14 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

Hope New Education Policy 2020 Will Recapture India's Past Glory As A Centre Of Learning: Education Minister
Tokyo Professor Sends Books To Maharashtra Village Kids Learning Japanese
Scholarship Schemes By Indian Government Makes Nepali Students Dream Come True
Government Sets A Target of 50% Gross Enrollment Rate In Higher Education by 2035: Education Minister
UGC Exam Guidelines: Can’t Promote Students Without Exams, States Can Ask For Extension Of Deadline, Says SC
UGC Exam Guidelines 2020: Supreme Court Verdict On Final-Year Exams Today
TNDTE Tamil Nadu Polytechnic Result 2020 Announced At Tndte.gov.in, Know How To Check
TNDTE Result 2020: Tamil Nadu Polytechnic Result 2020 Announced At Tndte.gov.in.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu, has declared the Tamil Nadu Polytechnic Result 2020 on the official website. Candidates who have appeared in their semester examinations can check TN Polytechnic Result 2020 at tndte.gov.in.

The TN polytechnic result has been released for first, second, and third year regular students.

According to reports, close to 2 lakh students have appeared for the examination out of whom, over 1.2 lakh students have passed.

For checking results, the DoTE has introduced a new website -- http://www.tndte.gov.in/site/index.php. However, the TN Polytechnic result website is not working as of now. Candidates are advised to keep patience and visit the official website in a while to check their results.

Tamil Nadu Polytechnic Result 2020: How To Check

Once the official website is back again, candidates can check their TN Polytechnic Result by following these steps:

  1. Go to tndte.gov.in/site.

  2. Find and click on the result link.

  3. Enter the required information.

  4. Submit and view results.

Previously, the directorate had released TNEA random number 2020. Students can visit the official website, www.tneaonline.org to download their random numbers.

Click here for more Education News
TNDTE result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Admission 2020: Must Register Now, Upload Marks Later; Says Delhi University
DU Admission 2020: Must Register Now, Upload Marks Later; Says Delhi University
JEE Main, NEET 2020 Live Updates: 6 States File Review Petition In Supreme Court
JEE Main, NEET 2020 Live Updates: 6 States File Review Petition In Supreme Court
Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Gives Nod To Hold JEE Main, NEET Exams In The City
Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Gives Nod To Hold JEE Main, NEET Exams In The City
Hope New Education Policy 2020 Will Recapture India's Past Glory As A Centre Of Learning: Education Minister
Hope New Education Policy 2020 Will Recapture India's Past Glory As A Centre Of Learning: Education Minister
JEE Main Cutoff For NIT Tiruchirappalli
JEE Main Cutoff For NIT Tiruchirappalli
.......................... Advertisement ..........................