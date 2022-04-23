TNDTE Diploma October Result 2021 Declared At Tndte.gov.in; Direct Link Here

  • Home
The TNDTE Diploma October results are available on the official website-- tndte.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the Tamil Nadu Diploma October exams can check the TNDTE results by using their registration number and roll number.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 23, 2022 5:32 pm IST

TNDTE Diploma October 2021 result declared
Image credit: Shutterstock

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) has declared the TNDTE Diploma October exam 2021 results. The TNDTE Diploma October results have been released on the official website-- tndte.gov.in.

TNDTE Diploma October Results 2021: Steps To Check

  • Visit the official website-- tndte.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the "TNDTE Diploma October Result 2021" link.
  • Enter the registration number/ roll number and click on submit.
  • The TNDTE Diploma October result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

TNDTE Diploma October Results 2021: Direct link

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education conducts exams for the Diploma courses twice a year – in April and in October. The TNDTE Diploma courses are offered in the various polytechnics in the state. For more details, candidates can visit the official website-- tndte.gov.in.

TNDTE Diploma result
