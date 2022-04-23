TNDTE Diploma October Result 2021 Declared At Tndte.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Image credit: Shutterstock TNDTE Diploma October 2021 result declared

TNDTE Diploma October Result 2021: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) has declared the TNDTE Diploma October exam 2021 results. The TNDTE Diploma October results have been released on the official website-- tndte.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the Tamil Nadu Diploma October exams can check the TNDTE results by using their registration number and roll number.

TNDTE Diploma October Results 2021: Steps To Check

Visit the official website-- tndte.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "TNDTE Diploma October Result 2021" link.

Enter the registration number/ roll number and click on submit.

The TNDTE Diploma October result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

TNDTE Diploma October Results 2021: Direct link

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education conducts exams for the Diploma courses twice a year – in April and in October. The TNDTE Diploma courses are offered in the various polytechnics in the state. For more details, candidates can visit the official website-- tndte.gov.in.