TNDGE Declares Tamil Nadu Board 10th, 12th Results 2022; Direct Link, Websites

Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 result announced, direct link here

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) Class 10 and Class 12 results have been announced today, June 20. The overall pass percentage this year in Class 10 is 90.07 per cent, while it is 93.76 per cent in TN Class 12th. The 12th result 2022 Tamil Nadu is available on the official result websites -- tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in. However, the 10th result link will be activated at 12 noon. To access the 12th result 2022 Tamil Nadu state board, the login credentials including registration numbers and dates of birth will be used. TN Class 10, 12 Result LIVE

The Tamil Nadu board conducted the TN 10th, 12th Class exams in May across the state.

TN HS +2 Result: Direct Link

TN Class 10, 12 Result 2022 In Tamilnadu: List Of Websites

Tnresults.nic.in

Dge1.tn.nic.in

Dge2.nic.in

dge.tn.nic.in

TN Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: How To Check