  • Home
  • Education
  • TNDGE Declares Tamil Nadu Board 10th, 12th Results 2022; Direct Link, Websites

TNDGE Declares Tamil Nadu Board 10th, 12th Results 2022; Direct Link, Websites

TN Board Result 2022: The TN 10th, 12th result 2022 Tamil Nadu is available on the official result websites -- tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 20, 2022 10:39 am IST
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers View More
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
TN 10th, 12th Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Tamil Nadu HSC, SSLC Result Link Activated At Tnresults.nic.in
Tamil Nadu Board Announces Class 12 Plus 2 Result
Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2022 At Tnresults.nic.in; Here’s How To Check TN Plus Two Results
TN 12th Result 2022: Tamil Nadu Plus Two Result Today; Websites To Check
Tamil Nadu Board To Announce SSLC, HSC Results 2022 Today
TN 10th, 12th Result 2022: Tamil Nadu Board To Announce SSLC, Plus Two Results Tomorrow
TNDGE Declares Tamil Nadu Board 10th, 12th Results 2022; Direct Link, Websites
Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 result announced, direct link here
New Delhi:

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) Class 10 and Class 12 results have been announced today, June 20. The overall pass percentage this year in Class 10 is 90.07 per cent, while it is 93.76 per cent in TN Class 12th. The 12th result 2022 Tamil Nadu is available on the official result websites -- tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in. However, the 10th result link will be activated at 12 noon. To access the 12th result 2022 Tamil Nadu state board, the login credentials including registration numbers and dates of birth will be used. TN Class 10, 12 Result LIVE

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here
Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!
Browse: Best Colleges in Tamil Nadu after 12th, Access Now!

The Tamil Nadu board conducted the TN 10th, 12th Class exams in May across the state.

TN HS +2 Result: Direct Link

TN Class 10, 12 Result 2022 In Tamilnadu: List Of Websites

  • Tnresults.nic.in

  • Dge1.tn.nic.in

  • Dge2.nic.in

  • dge.tn.nic.in

TN Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: How To Check

  • Visit any of the official websites -- tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in

  • Click on the designated TN 10th result 2022 or TN 12th result 2022 link

  • Enter roll number, school code

  • Submit and download the TNDGE result and take a printout for future reference

Click here for more Education News
TN 12th result tamil nadu public exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TN 10th, 12th Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Tamil Nadu HSC, SSLC Result Link Activated At Tnresults.nic.in
Live | TN 10th, 12th Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Tamil Nadu HSC, SSLC Result Link Activated At Tnresults.nic.in
Tamil Nadu Board Declares Class 10 SSLC Result; 90.07 Per Cent Students Pass
Tamil Nadu Board Declares Class 10 SSLC Result; 90.07 Per Cent Students Pass
Tamil Nadu Board Announces Class 12 Plus 2 Result
Tamil Nadu Board Announces Class 12 Plus 2 Result
Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2022 At Tnresults.nic.in; Here’s How To Check TN Plus Two Results
Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2022 At Tnresults.nic.in; Here’s How To Check TN Plus Two Results
Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 To Be Announced On June 21
Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 To Be Announced On June 21
.......................... Advertisement ..........................