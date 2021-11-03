TNAU Rank List 2021 For Admission To UG Programmes Soon

TNAU rank list 2021 soon tnau.ac.in

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) will release the rank list for admission to UG programmes for the 2021-22 academic session. The TNAU rank list 2021 was scheduled to be released on November 2, however due to “administrative reasons” was temporarily postponed and the university will announce the new TNAU rank list release date soon.

As soon as the TNAU rank list is released, students will be able to access it from the official website -- tnau.ac.in. TNAU 2020 cut-off score was pegged at 199.5 for undergraduate admissions.

TNAU UG Rank List 2021: How To Download

Step 1: Visit official website -- tnauonline.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link designated for TANU rank list

Step 3: New PDF file will open with details of all candidates

Step 4: Search for your individual rank position using your exam roll number

Step 5: Download the PDF file containing TNAU Rank List 2021

Step 6: Save it for future reference