  • Home
  • Education
  • TNAU Rank List 2021 For Admission To UG Programmes Soon

TNAU Rank List 2021 For Admission To UG Programmes Soon

TNAU Rank List 2021: As soon as the TNAU rank list is released, students will be able to access it from the official website -- tnau.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 3, 2021 3:51 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

TNAU Awarded For Research On Mushroom
TNAU 2021: Admission Process For PG Courses Begins, Know How To Apply
Minister Visits Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Witnesses Demo On Drone Technology
Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Gets Patent For Protein-Based Crop Growth Booster
Tamil Nadu Agricultural University: Application For Undergraduate Programmes Starts
IIT Madras Professor Awarded Distinguished Fellowship Of IAAV
TNAU Rank List 2021 For Admission To UG Programmes Soon
TNAU rank list 2021 soon tnau.ac.in
New Delhi:

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) will release the rank list for admission to UG programmes for the 2021-22 academic session. The TNAU rank list 2021 was scheduled to be released on November 2, however due to “administrative reasons” was temporarily postponed and the university will announce the new TNAU rank list release date soon.

As soon as the TNAU rank list is released, students will be able to access it from the official website -- tnau.ac.in. TNAU 2020 cut-off score was pegged at 199.5 for undergraduate admissions.

TNAU UG Rank List 2021: How To Download

Step 1: Visit official website -- tnauonline.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link designated for TANU rank list

Step 3: New PDF file will open with details of all candidates

Step 4: Search for your individual rank position using your exam roll number

Step 5: Download the PDF file containing TNAU Rank List 2021

Step 6: Save it for future reference

Click here for more Education News
Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Madras Professor Awarded Distinguished Fellowship Of IAAV
IIT Madras Professor Awarded Distinguished Fellowship Of IAAV
TS ICET 2021 Counselling Begins Today; Check Required Documents
TS ICET 2021 Counselling Begins Today; Check Required Documents
JoSAA 2021 Counselling: Round 1 Opening And Closing Ranks Released
JoSAA 2021 Counselling: Round 1 Opening And Closing Ranks Released
NEET 2021: NTA Says Candidates Can Download Scorecards Again
NEET 2021: NTA Says Candidates Can Download Scorecards Again
AICTE Scholarship 2021: Apply For 6 Schemes At NSP Portal By November-End
AICTE Scholarship 2021: Apply For 6 Schemes At NSP Portal By November-End
.......................... Advertisement ..........................