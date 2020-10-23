  • Home
  • Education
  • TNAU Rank List 2020 Released At Tnauonline.in; Check Cut-Off, How To Download

TNAU Rank List 2020 Released At Tnauonline.in; Check Cut-Off, How To Download

TNAU rank list 2020 for the undergraduate programmes has been released by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University on October 23 at the official website- tnau.ac.in, however, the special reservations TNAU UG rank list will be released on October 28.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 23, 2020 1:18 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEET, JEE Exams Next Year Should Be Based On Reduced Syllabus: Manish Sisodia
After Roll Out Of NEP, Class 10, 12 Board Exams Should Be Discontinued: Manish Sisodia
CBSE Introduces Facial Recognition For Accessing Classes 10, 12 Documents
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Second Merit List Released; Direct Link Here
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Second Merit List Today; Direct Link Here
IFIM Business School Renamed As Jagdish Sheth School Of Management
TNAU Rank List 2020 Released At Tnauonline.in; Check Cut-Off, How To Download
TNAU Rank List 2020 Released At Tnauonline.in; Check Cut-Off, How To Download
New Delhi:

TNAU rank list 2020 for the undergraduate programmes has been released by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University on October 23 at the official website- tnau.ac.in, however, the special reservations TNAU UG rank list will be released on October 28.

TNAU rank list 2020 can be downloaded from tnau.ac.in by the candidates who have filled the TNAU 2020 UG application form.

TNAU 2020 cut-off score has been set at 199.5 for undergraduate admissions. The complete TNAU merit list 2020 and category wise cut-off marks can be downloaded from tnau.ac.in. Here’s the direct link.

TNAU UG rank list 2020 incorporates the candidate’s name, category, rank, registration number and marks scored.

Nearly 4700 seats in 14 constituent and 28 affiliated colleges will be offered in 10 UG programmes through TNAU admissions. TNAU has received around 50,000 applications this year.

The TNAU UG rank list 2020 was earlier scheduled to be released on October 15.

TNAU UG Rank List 2020: How To download

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. tnauonline.ac.in

Step 2: Find and click on Link for “TNAU UG Admission Overall Rank list”

Step 3: New PDF file will open with details of all candidates

Step 4: Search for your individual rank position using your exam roll number

Step 5: Download the PDF file containing TNAU Rank List 2020

Step 6: Save it safely on your device for future reference

Click here for more Education News
Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AP PGECET Results 2020 Declared At Sche.ap.gov.in; Here’s Direct Link
AP PGECET Results 2020 Declared At Sche.ap.gov.in; Here’s Direct Link
TS ICET Result Date Postponed; Telangana Council To Declare Result On November 2
TS ICET Result Date Postponed; Telangana Council To Declare Result On November 2
AP EAMCET Counselling 2020 Registration Begins; Documents Required, Eligibility
AP EAMCET Counselling 2020 Registration Begins; Documents Required, Eligibility
NEET, JEE Exams Next Year Should Be Based On Reduced Syllabus: Manish Sisodia
NEET, JEE Exams Next Year Should Be Based On Reduced Syllabus: Manish Sisodia
NEET Counselling 2020 Dates Announced; Check Complete Schedule Here
NEET Counselling 2020 Dates Announced; Check Complete Schedule Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................