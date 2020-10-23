TNAU Rank List 2020 Released At Tnauonline.in; Check Cut-Off, How To Download

TNAU rank list 2020 for the undergraduate programmes has been released by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University on October 23 at the official website- tnau.ac.in, however, the special reservations TNAU UG rank list will be released on October 28.

TNAU rank list 2020 can be downloaded from tnau.ac.in by the candidates who have filled the TNAU 2020 UG application form.

TNAU 2020 cut-off score has been set at 199.5 for undergraduate admissions. The complete TNAU merit list 2020 and category wise cut-off marks can be downloaded from tnau.ac.in. Here’s the direct link.

TNAU UG rank list 2020 incorporates the candidate’s name, category, rank, registration number and marks scored.

Nearly 4700 seats in 14 constituent and 28 affiliated colleges will be offered in 10 UG programmes through TNAU admissions. TNAU has received around 50,000 applications this year.

The TNAU UG rank list 2020 was earlier scheduled to be released on October 15.

TNAU UG Rank List 2020: How To download

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. tnauonline.ac.in

Step 2: Find and click on Link for “TNAU UG Admission Overall Rank list”

Step 3: New PDF file will open with details of all candidates

Step 4: Search for your individual rank position using your exam roll number

Step 5: Download the PDF file containing TNAU Rank List 2020

Step 6: Save it safely on your device for future reference