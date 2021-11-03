TNAU To Conduct Document Verification In Offline Mode For Special Reservation Candidates

TNAU admission process

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) will be conducting the document verification round for candidates seeking admission under special reservation in offline mode. The offline reservation process for various undergraduate courses will begin from November 10.

Admission process for special reservation category students including eminent sports person, ex-servicemen, and differently-abled will start from November 1o and will continue till November 12. Students will be required to report at the designated venues from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Students under NRI and industrial sponsorship will appear for offline document verification from November 15 to November 17 from 2:30 pm to 6 pm.

In an official notice, TNAU has said, “Candidates who have already applied for undergraduate admission in general counselling, can avail the option of selecting any one of the special reservations along with general counselling.”

Candidates applying for counselling under special reservation after general admission process will be required to follow some of the conditions including:

The candidate must have applied for general counselling

Candidates will be required to give a requisition letter to admission chairman to avail the additional quota.

A DD for Rs 100 in favour of The Dean (Agriculture), AC and RI, Coimbatore will also be submitted along with the requisition letter.

Candidates who have already applied for special reservations and uploaded the documents through the online portal will also be required to visit for offline verification as per the SMS and mail sent to the individuals.