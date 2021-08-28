Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) awarded for research on mushroom

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has been recognised and awarded for achievement in research on mushroom. The recognition comes from ICAR (Indian Council for Agricultural Research).

Research on collection and development of mushroom varieties, technologies for medicinal mushroom cultivation; extraction of natural dyes and identification of bio-molecules from mushrooms; inter-cropping of paddy straw mushroom in different cropping systems and outdoor cultivation of paddy straw mushroom in the coastal eco system of Tamil Nadu is being conducted at TNAU, a press release from the university here said on Saturday.

TNAU imparts monthly one-day and five-day training program on mushroom cultivation to farmers, woman self-help groups, educated youth for developing entrepreneurship, the release said. Vice Chancellor of TNAU Dr N Kumar appreciated and motivated the scientists to expedite intensive research on mushroom to achieve greater heights in the coming years, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)