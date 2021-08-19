TNAU 2021: Admission Process For PG Courses Begins, Know How To Apply

TNAU has released the application form for various postgraduate programmes

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has released the application form for various postgraduate programmes. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply for the admission process through the official website- tnau.ac.in. The last date to fill the TNAU 2021 application form is September 30.

TNAU 2021 examination will be held on October 26 remote video proctored mode. Students applying must ensure to have a proper laptop or desktop with good bandwidth before appearing for the examination.

To fill the TNAU 2021 application form it is necessary for the candidates to register themselves in the students login portal on the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) official website.

TNAU Admission 2021: How to apply?

Registration to log In portal:

Go to the TNAU official website- tnau.ac.in

On the admission portal, register yourself

Fill in the required details for registration such as the name of the candidate, mobile number, name of the applied programme and email id.

Click on the ‘Submit’ link.

Application Process:

After registering successfully, students will receive the login credentials on their registered mobile number and email id.

Fill in the login credentials on the website

The TNAU 2021 application form will appear on screen

Enter the required details o the application form

Now, upload the asked documents like scanned photo and signature

Pay the application fee through the mentioned gateways

Submit the application form

Take a screenshot or print out the form for future reference.

TNAU will release the detailed information regarding the TNAU admission test 2021 on October 21. The TNAU selection list 2021 will be released on November 1.

The admission and fee payment procedure for the selected students will be done till November 9.