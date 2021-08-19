  • Home
  • Education
  • TNAU 2021: Admission Process For PG Courses Begins, Know How To Apply

TNAU 2021: Admission Process For PG Courses Begins, Know How To Apply

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has released the application form for various postgraduate programmes. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply for the admission process through the official website- tnau.ac.in.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 19, 2021 1:43 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

Minister Visits Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Witnesses Demo On Drone Technology
Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Gets Patent For Protein-Based Crop Growth Booster
Tamil Nadu Agricultural University: Application For Undergraduate Programmes Starts
Pondicherry University PG, PhD Registration Deadline Extended
IIT Jodhpur Researchers Make Blockchain Protocol More Efficient For IoT Applications
Calicut University Results 2021 Released For UG 6th Semester, Direct Link
TNAU 2021: Admission Process For PG Courses Begins, Know How To Apply
TNAU has released the application form for various postgraduate programmes
New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has released the application form for various postgraduate programmes. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply for the admission process through the official website- tnau.ac.in. The last date to fill the TNAU 2021 application form is September 30.

TNAU 2021 examination will be held on October 26 remote video proctored mode. Students applying must ensure to have a proper laptop or desktop with good bandwidth before appearing for the examination.

To fill the TNAU 2021 application form it is necessary for the candidates to register themselves in the students login portal on the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) official website.

TNAU Admission 2021: How to apply?

Registration to log In portal:

  • Go to the TNAU official website- tnau.ac.in

  • On the admission portal, register yourself

  • Fill in the required details for registration such as the name of the candidate, mobile number, name of the applied programme and email id.

  • Click on the ‘Submit’ link.

Application Process:

  • After registering successfully, students will receive the login credentials on their registered mobile number and email id.

  • Fill in the login credentials on the website

  • The TNAU 2021 application form will appear on screen

  • Enter the required details o the application form

  • Now, upload the asked documents like scanned photo and signature

  • Pay the application fee through the mentioned gateways

  • Submit the application form

  • Take a screenshot or print out the form for future reference.

TNAU will release the detailed information regarding the TNAU admission test 2021 on October 21. The TNAU selection list 2021 will be released on November 1.

The admission and fee payment procedure for the selected students will be done till November 9.

Click here for more Education News
Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Postpone NEET 2021, Can’t Manage So Many Exams Together: Students
Postpone NEET 2021, Can’t Manage So Many Exams Together: Students
NEET Admit Card 2021 Releasing On This Date
NEET Admit Card 2021 Releasing On This Date
TS EAMCET 2021 Result Soon, Check Details
TS EAMCET 2021 Result Soon, Check Details
WBJEE 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Here’s Direct Link
WBJEE 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Here’s Direct Link
Calicut University Releases Results For Various UG, PG Courses
Calicut University Releases Results For Various UG, PG Courses
.......................... Advertisement ..........................