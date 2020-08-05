TN SSLC result will be released on the official website tnresults.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu board is likely to declare the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 result this week, a board official told NDTV. "However, the TN SSLC result date has not been decided yet," the official added. Tamil Nadu SSLC exam is conducted by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE).

Last year the SSLC result was declared on April 29. 95.2% of the total students had cleared the exam.

This year TN results have been delayed as exams could not be held as per schedule due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The 10th result page will have subject wise mark (theory and practical marks, separately), total marks, result remark (whether pass or fail) and the scores of the optional paper. The result page will have the name of the student and the roll number as well.

Tamil Nadu SSLC result can also be checked using official app of National Informatics Centre (NIC) "TN SSLC Result".

Know How To Check "TN SSLC Result"?

Download the app from Google playstore or Apple playstore.

Install it

Open the app

Click on the result

Enter registration number and date of birth

Submit the details

DGE Tamil Nadu has already declared the Class 12th and Class 11th results.

In TN Class 12th exam, a total of 7,99,717 candidates had appeared for the exam of which 92.3% have passed. In Tirupur district, 97.12% of total students have passed. This is the highest performance recorded in a district. In Erode 96.99% students have passed the exam.