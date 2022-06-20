Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2022 Direct Link Activated At Tnresults.nic.in; Websites To Check 10th Result

Check TN SSLC result 2022 at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in

TN SSLC Result 2022: The The Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), Class 10 exam result link is activated, the students can download SSLC exam 2022 scorecard on the official websites- tnresults.nic.in. The Class 10 exam result is also available on the websites- dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in. The students can download the SSLC 2022 scorecard using roll number and date of birth. TN Class 10 SSLC Result LIVE

TN HSC 12th Result 2022: Direct Link

TN SSLC 10th Result 2022: Direct Link

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

A total of 8.21 lakh (8,21,994) students passed in the SSLC exam this year, the pass percentage was 90.07 per cent. The girls have outperformed boys in the Class 10 exam, while the pass percentage of girls was 94.38 per cent, boys was 85.83 per cent. ALSO READ | How To Check TN SSLC Result 2022

To check the SSLC result at tnresults.nic.in, use your log-in credentials roll number, date of birth. SSLC scorecard is now available now, download and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, in the HSC, plus two exam, the overall pass percentage was 93.76 per cent. A total of 96.32 per cent girls passed in the TN HSC exam, while the pass percentage of male students was 90.96 per cent.

Students will need to obtain 35 per cent marks to clear the Class 10 exam 2022. For theory and practical Tamil Nadu SSLC exams: Students must score 20 out of 75 and 15 out of 25 in theory and practical exams respectively. The students can also access SSLC result 2022 on the private websites- indiaresults.com, examresults.net.