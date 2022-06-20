  • Home
  • Education
  • Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2022 Direct Link Activated At Tnresults.nic.in; Websites To Check 10th Result

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2022 Direct Link Activated At Tnresults.nic.in; Websites To Check 10th Result

TN 10th Result 2022: Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022 is now available on the websites- tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 20, 2022 12:02 pm IST
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science View More
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

RELATED NEWS

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2022: How To Check TN 10th Result
Tamil Nadu Board Declares Class 10 SSLC Result; 90.07 Per Cent Students Pass
Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Results 2022 Tomorrow; Check Previous Years' Pass Percentage
Tamil Nadu SSLC, Plus Two Results 2022: Minimum Passing Marks To Clear 10th, 12th Exams
Tamil Nadu Board To Declare TN SSLC, Plus Two Results 2022 On June 20
Tamil Nadu 10th Result Date: TN SSLC Result 2022 Likely Tomorrow; Check Details
Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2022 Direct Link Activated At Tnresults.nic.in; Websites To Check 10th Result
Check TN SSLC result 2022 at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in

TN SSLC Result 2022: The The Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), Class 10 exam result link is activated, the students can download SSLC exam 2022 scorecard on the official websites- tnresults.nic.in. The Class 10 exam result is also available on the websites- dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in. The students can download the SSLC 2022 scorecard using roll number and date of birth. TN Class 10 SSLC Result LIVE
TN HSC 12th Result 2022: Direct Link
TN SSLC 10th Result 2022: Direct Link

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

A total of 8.21 lakh (8,21,994) students passed in the SSLC exam this year, the pass percentage was 90.07 per cent. The girls have outperformed boys in the Class 10 exam, while the pass percentage of girls was 94.38 per cent, boys was 85.83 per cent. ALSO READ | How To Check TN SSLC Result 2022

To check the SSLC result at tnresults.nic.in, use your log-in credentials roll number, date of birth. SSLC scorecard is now available now, download and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, in the HSC, plus two exam, the overall pass percentage was 93.76 per cent. A total of 96.32 per cent girls passed in the TN HSC exam, while the pass percentage of male students was 90.96 per cent.

Students will need to obtain 35 per cent marks to clear the Class 10 exam 2022. For theory and practical Tamil Nadu SSLC exams: Students must score 20 out of 75 and 15 out of 25 in theory and practical exams respectively. The students can also access SSLC result 2022 on the private websites- indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

Click here for more Education News
Tamil Nadu SSLC Result tn 10th result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TN 10th, 12th Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Result Links At Tnresults.nic.in
Live | TN 10th, 12th Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Result Links At Tnresults.nic.in
Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2022: How To Check TN 10th Result
Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2022: How To Check TN 10th Result
Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2022 Registration Starts; Application Steps, Direct Link
Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2022 Registration Starts; Application Steps, Direct Link
TNDGE Declares Tamil Nadu Board 10th, 12th Results 2022; Direct Link, Websites
TNDGE Declares Tamil Nadu Board 10th, 12th Results 2022; Direct Link, Websites
Tamil Nadu Board Declares Class 10 SSLC Result; 90.07 Per Cent Students Pass
Tamil Nadu Board Declares Class 10 SSLC Result; 90.07 Per Cent Students Pass
.......................... Advertisement ..........................