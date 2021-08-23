Image credit: Shutterstock TN 10th Result 2021: Tamil Nadu SSLC result releasing today @ tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will release the Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2021 today at 11 am. Students who appeared for the Class 10th SSLC examination can check their results through the official websites- tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Students are required to fill in their application or registration number to access the result. This year TN CLass 10th SSLC exams were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students are evaluated on the basis of new evaluation criteria developed by the board.

Students are required to secure a minimum 35 per cent of marks to pass the Tamil Nadu Class 10th exam 2021. Around 9 lakh students await their SSLC results this year.

Students will be assessed using an 80:20 formula. Elaborately, 80 per cent weightage will be given to quarterly or half-yearly exams or tests and 20 per cent weightage will be given to the attendance of a student.

This year, on the marksheet there will be not any marks printed but the student's status that is pass or fail will be mentioned.

TN Class 12th Result 2021

Class 12th results were announced in July. A total of 8,16,473 students appeared in the Class 12th examination and out of which 8,18,129 students qualified the examination. No student secured full marks that is 600/600. The Tamil Nadu board exams for class 12 were also cancelled this year in order to follow the health protocols pertaining to COVID-19.