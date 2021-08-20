  • Home
Tamil Nadu SSLC results and marksheets will be released online at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in on August 23.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 20, 2021 4:20 pm IST

TN SSLC result 2021 on August 23, here's how To check
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE) will release the Tamil Nadu SSLC results and marksheets online at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in on August 23. The TN SSLC results will also be released online on private portals like examresults.net.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to Download Free E-book. 

Tamil Nadu government had cancelled all SSLC exams this year in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami had announced in the assembly that the students of Class 9, 10 and Plus One in Tamil Nadu will not have to take the exams. The chief minister had declared them "all pass" this academic year in view of the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Taking into consideration the unusual situation being faced by teachers and students, the views of parents besides the opinion of experts, the students of standards: 9, 10 and 11, facing the annual/board exams in 2020-21 education year, are announced as passed without writing the examinations," the Chief Minister had said.

TN SSLC result 2021: How To Check

Candidates can follow these steps to download TN SSLC results 2021:

Step 1: Visit any of the following portals: tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the TN SSLC result link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details to download your results

Step 4: Submit the details and then check your TN SSLC result from the next page

