TN SSLC Result 2020: Tamil Nadu 10th Class Result Will Be Announced @ Tnresults.nic.in, Dge1.tn.nic.in, Dge2.tn.nic.in

An official from the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE) said the SSLC result date has not been fixed yet. The official has confirmed to NDTV that SSLC result date will be finalised soon and the same will be announced through media. The Tamil Nadu SSLC results will be released online at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

“The government is yet to finalise a date to declare SSLC results. As and when a date is finalised, the general public will be informed about that through media,” the TN DGE official told NDTV.

Tamil Nadu government had cancelled all SSLC exams in June in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The annual board exams were scheduled to begin on June 15.

The government had also announced that the Class 10 or SSLC students in state would be awarded marks based on internal assessment. 80% marks would be based on students' performance in quarterly and half yearly exams and the remaining 20% shall depend on their attendances, the government said.

Tamil Nadu had also cancelled the remaining papers for Class 11 exam earlier.

Before this, the Tamil Nadu DGE had released Plus One and Plus Two results.

Tamil Nadu was among few states which promoted Class 10 students without exams.

TN SSLC result 2020: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your TN SSLC results 2020:

Step 1: Visit any of the following portals: tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the TN SSLC result link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details to download your results

Step 4: Submit the details and then check your TN SSLC result from next page

The TN SSLC results will also be released online on private portals like examresults.net.