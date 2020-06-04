TN SSLC hall ticket 2020: TN SSLC hall ticket is available at dge.tn.gov.in.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE) has released the SSLC hall ticket for both private and regular students. The TN SSLC hall ticket can be accessed from the official website of the TN DGE at dge.tn.gov.in. The Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC (Class 10) examinations in the state will be held from June 15. The SSLC examinations have been delayed in the state due to the preventive measures announced in view of the spread of coronavirus.

The tenth standard examinations were originally slated to be conducted from June 1 before being rescheduled following criticism.

Candidates would need their registration details to download the SSLC hall ticket from the official website.

They will have to key in their exam roll number and date of birth to download the SSLC hall ticket from the portal dge.tn.gov.in.

TN SSLC hall ticket 2020: Direct link

Download the SSLC hall ticket from this direct link:

SSLC hall ticket direct link



The Tamil Nadu government, according to reports, will strictly enforce social distancing norms for the students appearing for Class 10 board exams, besides establishing special examination centres for the benefit of those in the containment zones.

Also, it has been planned to distribute masks to about 46.37 lakh students of class 10 and higher secondary, besides teachers and other staff during the examination period.

Aiming to allay apprehensions of parents and students over the possible contract of COVID-19 while appearing for the board exams, the government said a total of 12,690 examination centres have been readied for the students.

"Strict social distancing norms will be implemented and only 10 students will be allowed to write exam in each hall in their respective schools. So, this will avoid students from travelling to common examination centres," an official told Press Trust of India.

In related development last week, the Madras High Court sought to know from the Tamil Nadu government the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be put in place for the conduct of the standard ten examinations scheduled in the state from June 15.

A Division Bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and Anita Sumanth directed the Directorate of Government Examinations and Education department Principal Secretary to file comprehensive status reports/counter affidavits jointly or individually, with supporting documents dealing with all issues including SOP or the mechanism to be put in place for conduct of the examination.

The notice was issued on an impleading petition from educationist Dr V Vasanthi Devi.

The petitioner's counsel Vaigai submitted as a result of the lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus, students hailing from moffusil, rural, rural and hilly areas and poor students would not be able to avail facilities like online coaching in the absence of regular school.

Out of the 9.44 lakh students who were slated to write the exams this year, 4.07 lakh were from government schools; 1.38 lakh from fully aided schools; and 91,918 from partially aided private schools, the educationist submitted.

Thus, 6.38 lakh students from State-funded schools having only basic minimum infrastructure would be at a disadvantage when compared to others who could afford to attend online classes, refresher courses and so on, the petitioner contended.

She further contend that students hailing from lowest strata of society and below poverty line, in order to augment the income, had started working along with their parents and guardians and therefore are not well prepared to write the examinations.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing to June 11.