Image credit: Shutterstock TN SSLC result 2021 declared @ tnresults.nic.in

TN SSLC !0th result 2021: Tamil Nadu SSLC or Class 10 result has been declared. Students can visit Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) result official websites –dge1.tn.nic.in or dge2.tn.nic.in – and NIC websites – tnresults.nic.in, results.gov.in – to download their e-marks memo. The results may also be available at unofficial sites like manabadi and indiaresults, however, it is recommended that students check their scores on official sites only.

TN 10th result 2021 has been declared today. However, physical copies of documents like mark sheets and certificates will be distributed later. Here are the steps to download the soft copies using registration number and date of birth.

TN SSLC Result 2021 Direct Link

Tnresults.nic.in 10th Result 2021: How To Download TN 10th Result 2021

Go to a website and click on the TN SSLC result 2021 link. Login with registration number and date of birth. Download the marks memo and take a printout.

Tamil Nadu SSLC and HSE board exams were cancelled this year, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. TN 10th students have been awarded marks based on internal assessment.

Eighty per cent of the marks have been awarded based on performance in quarterly and half-yearly exams and the remaining 20 per cent marks have been based on students’ attendance records.

Cancelling the exams, ex-Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami had said: "Taking into consideration the unusual situation being faced by teachers and students, the views of parents besides the opinion of experts, the students of standards: 9, 10 and 11, facing the annual/board exams in 2020-21 education year, are announced as passed without writing the examinations.”