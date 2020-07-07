Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result This Week?

This year, TN results have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 result date has not been decided yet. Last week, an official from the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (DGE TN) had told NDTV that the Class 12 results will be announced either on July 6 or 7. However, today the official told that the Directorate could not make any arrangement for releasing the result.

In 2019, the results were announced on April 19 in which 91.3 per cent students had qualified for higher education.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has cancelled all remaining exams for class 10 students. Students would be awarded marks based on internal assessment. 80% marks would be based on students' performance in quarterly and half yearly exams and the remaining 20% shall depend on their attendances.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result: Know How To Check

Step 1: Go to any of these websites: tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Tamil Nadu HSE result link.

Step 3: Enter roll number and other login credentials.

Step 4: Click on the submit button. Result will be displayed.

Students who do not qualify the exam this time can appear for supplementary exams. The details of the supplementary exams will be decided by the Board later.

Admission process for undergraduate courses will begin soon after the results are out. As per government's order schools and colleges are likely to begin classes soon through online mode.