TN plus one result will be declared today at 9.30 am.

Tamil Nadu plus one (Class 11) result will be declared today at 9.30 am. The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will release the result on the website tnresults.nic.in. The TN plus one result date and time has been confirmed by the state education minister, KA Sengottaiyan. "Examination results will be released on July 31, 2020 at 9.30 am for students who have written Class 11 and Class 12 re-sit. Exam results will be sent via SMS to the mobile number provided by the students and individual candidates in the schools where they have studied," Mr. Sengottaiyan has tweeted. The DGE TN had release the Class 12 or plus two result on July 16 in which 92.3% students had passed. A total of 7,99,717 candidates had appeared for the plus two exams in March.