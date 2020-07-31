Tamil Nadu Plus One (Class 11) Result 2020: Live Updates
Tamil Nadu plus one (Class 11) result will be declared today at 9.30 am. The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will release the result on the website tnresults.nic.in.
Tamil Nadu plus one (Class 11) result will be declared today at 9.30 am. The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will release the result on the website tnresults.nic.in. The TN plus one result date and time has been confirmed by the state education minister, KA Sengottaiyan. "Examination results will be released on July 31, 2020 at 9.30 am for students who have written Class 11 and Class 12 re-sit. Exam results will be sent via SMS to the mobile number provided by the students and individual candidates in the schools where they have studied," Mr. Sengottaiyan has tweeted. The DGE TN had release the Class 12 or plus two result on July 16 in which 92.3% students had passed. A total of 7,99,717 candidates had appeared for the plus two exams in March.
Live updates
Tamil Nadu SSLC or Class 10 date will be decided later
"TN Class 10th result date will be finalised after the Class 11th result is out," a source close to the DGE TN told NDTV. The result of TN 10th or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam will be released after the Class 11th result is declared. Last year the SSLC result was declared on April 29. 95.2% of the total students had cleared the exam.
TN +1 result: Alternate ways to check
Apart from official websites, Tamil Nadu Plus One results will be available on an app hosted by NIC and also through SMS service (which will be provided for candidates who had registered their mobile numbers with TN DGE; and SMS with the TN 11th results will be sent to the registered numbers).
In 2019, TN +1 result was released on May 8
Last year, the TN +1 result was declared on May 8. This year, the result has been delayed as the exam process and evaluation process could not be held as per schedule due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Tamil Nadu plus two result was declared on July 16
DGE TN had declared the plus two or Class 12 result on July 16. This year, 92.3% of the 7,99,717 candidates have cleared the exam. Girls have performed significantly better than boys with a pass percentage of 94.8%, over four percentage points higher than the boys’ 89.41%.
TN +1 Result 2020: How To Check
Follow these steps to check TN 11th result 2020 from the official website.
Go to tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, or dge2.tn.nic.in.
Find and click on the result link.
Key in the required details and click on the submit button.
View your TN Plus One result.
TN 11th Result 2020: List Of Official Websites
TN Plus One Result 2020 will be available on the following websites:
- tnresults.nic.in
- dge1.tn.nic.in
- dge2.tn.nic.in
Students can sign in to the portals using their roll number and date of birth.
TN +1 result date and time update
The date and time for TN +1 result has been confirmed by the state education minister KA Sengottiyan. On July 29, Mr Sengottaiyan had tweeted that the TN +1 result will be declared today at 9.30 am. The result will be announced by the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) which will also release the result for class 12 re-sit examination.
11-ஆம் வகுப்பு, 12-ஆம் வகுப்பு மறுதேர்வு எழுதிய மாணாக்கர்கள், தனித்தேர்வர்களுக்கு 31.7.2020 அன்று காலை 9.30 மணிக்கு தேர்வு முடிவுகள் வெளியிடப்படும்.— K.A Sengottaiyan (@KASengottaiyan) July 29, 2020
மாணாக்கர்கள், தனித்தேர்வர்கள் அவரவர் பயின்ற பள்ளிகளில் வழங்கியுள்ள கைப்பேசி எண்ணிற்கு SMS மூலம் தேர்வு முடிவுகள் அனுப்பப்படும். pic.twitter.com/PhgXUyuFSw