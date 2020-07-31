TN 11th Result 2020: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result To Be Announced Today At 9:30 AM

Tamil Nadu Plus One Result To Be Announced Today At 9:30 AM

The Directorate of Government Examinations, or DGC, Tamil Nadu, will declare TN +1 result 2020 tomorrow, at 9:30 am. Tamil Nadu Education Minister K.A Sengottaiyan previously confirmed that results will be sent to the registered mobile numbers of the candidates. The board will also announce TN Plus Two re-sit results along with the Plus One results.

"Examination results will be released on July 31, 2020 at 9.30 am for students who have written Class 11 and Class 12 re-sit. Exam results will be sent via SMS to the mobile number provided by the students and individual candidates in the schools where they have studied," Mr. Sengottaiyan said on social media.

Apart from SMS, results will also be available on the official websites of the board-- dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and tnresults.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check their results by using their roll number and other required information, as mentioned in the hall ticket or admit card.

TN +1 Result 2020: How To Check

Follow these steps to check TN 11th result 2020 from nresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, or dge2.tn.nic.in.

Go to any of the official websites mentioned above.

Find and click on the “TN HSE (+2) Result” link.

Enter the required details and click on the submit button.

View your TN Plus One result on the next page.

Apart from the official websites, different private portals, including manabadi.co.in will also host TN 11th result. Candidates, however, are advised to check their result from an official website for authenticity.

Previously, DTE had announced Tamil Nadu HSC or 12th results . This year,92.3% students passed in the Class 12 results, qualifying for higher education.

KW: tripura hs result 2020, tripura result.nic.in 2020, tripura 12th result 2020, tripura class 12 result 2020, tripura hs result, tripura class 12 result, tripura 12th result, tripuraresults.nic.in