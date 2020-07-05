Image credit: Shutterstock TN +2 Result 2020 Date: The TN Higher Secondary or +2 results will be released soon at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

TN Plus Two Result 2020 will be announced on July 6 or July 7, 2020, an official from the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, had previously told NDTV. Earlier, the state education minister KA Sengottaiyan had said that Class 12 answer sheet evaluation is almost complete and TN Higher Secondary results will be released in the first week of July. Tamil Nadu 12th result will be available on official websites, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

Some private portals may also host the board results. Candidates, however, are advised to verify their results from an official source for authentication.

This year, results have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, TN Plus Two results were announced on April 19. In last year’s result, 91.3 per cent students qualified for higher education.

Previously, remaining Class 10 board exams in Tamil Nadu had been canceled, as conduct of exam during COVID-19 lockdown was not possible. Students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment marks and attendance.

The date for TN 10th result is yet to be decided.Tamil Nadu had also cancelled the remaining papers of Class 11 final exam.

In June, the education minister said that a committee has been formed to decide on the syllabus for 2020-21 academic year.