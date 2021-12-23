TN Paramedical Counselling 2021: Registration Begins From Today; Know How To Apply

Tamil Nadu paramedical counselling 2021 begins

Directorate of Medical Education, Chennai has commenced the registration process for Tamil Nadu paramedical counselling 2021 from today, December 23. Candidates can register, fill in their choices and pay the fees till December 24 up to 8 pm. The registration window is accessible on the official website - tnhealth.tn.gov.in or tnmedicalselection.net. Candidates will be required to login to the admission portal using their login ID, registered mail ID or AR Number and password.

Candidates who have obtained rank GR 001 to GR 10511 having total marks from 198.5 to 173 can apply in the first round of TN paramedical counselling 2021.

As per the TN Paramedical Counselling 2021 schedule, results of the first round of counselling will be released on December 25 and candidates will be allowed to download the provisional allotment order on December 25.

TN Paramedical Counselling 2021: How To Apply

Go to the official website– tnmedicalselection.net

On the appeared homepage, click on the “Click here to Online Counselling Paramedical Degree Courses 2021 - 2022 Session” under the notification section

A new login page will open

Login using login ID, registered mail ID or AR Number and password

TN Paramedical Counselling 2021 registration window will appear

Fill in the form and register

“Candidates who are participating in the online counselling for Paramedical Degree Courses will have to remit a non-refundable amount of Rs.250/- through online as a processing fee, via Debit Card Credit Card/Net Banking.A Candidate who has not registered and has not locked the choice for the 1 round of online counselling will not be permitted to the subsequent rounds of online counselling,” said DME, Chennai in an official statement.