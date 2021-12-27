TN Paramedical Counselling 2021: 1st Round Result, Provisional Allotment Order Today

  • Home
Candidates will be required to login at the admission portal using their login ID, registered mail ID or AR Number and password to access and download the first round result of TN paramedical and provisional allotment order.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 27, 2021 10:38 am IST

New Delhi:

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Medical Education will release the first round result and provisional allotment order of paramedical counselling today, December 27. Candidates will be required to login at the admission portal using their login ID, registered mail ID or AR Number and password to access and download the first round result of TN paramedical and provisional allotment order. Candidates who have obtained rank GR 001 to GR 10511 having total marks from 198.5 to 173 will get their allotment orders today.

The registration for second round counselling will be held from December 28 to 31, 2021. A candidate who has not registered in the TN Paramedical first round and has not locked the choice for the first round, will, however, not be allowed to apply for the subsequent rounds, an official statement said.

TN Paramedical Provisional Allotment 2021: How To Download

  1. Visit the official website: tnhealth.tn.gov.in or tnmedicalselection.net.
  2. On the ‘Notifications’ section available on the home page, select the designated link
  3. On the next window, enter login credentials
  4. Submit and download the allotment order
