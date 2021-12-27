TN Paramedical Admission 2021: Round 1 Allotment Result Out

  • Home
The Directorate of Medical Education, Chennai, Tamil Nadu has announced the round 1 counselling result for admission to paramedical degree courses for the 2021-22 academic year.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 27, 2021 6:44 pm IST | Source: Careers360

A total of 6,487 students have been mentioned in the allotment list (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Medical Education, Chennai, Tamil Nadu has announced the round 1 counselling result for admission to paramedical degree courses for the 2021-22 academic year today, December 27. TN Paramedical allotment list is available at tnmedicalselection.net.

A total of 6,487 students have been mentioned in the allotment list.

Download

Round 1 allotment result has been announced for ranks 1 to 10,511 or marks 173 to 198.50.

Selected candidates can download their allotment orders from today. The last date for reporting to allotted institutions is December 31.

Registration, fee payment and choice locking facilities for round 1 were available between December 23 and 26.

TN paramedical counselling 2021 will be conducted in two rounds. In round 2, candidates within ranks 10,512 to 36,170 or marks 152 to 172.99 can participate.

Round 2 registration will begin tomorrow, December 28 and end on December 31. Round 2 allotment result will be announced on January 3, 2022. Allotment order will be available for download on December 3 and selected candidates can report for admission on or before January 7.

