  • Home
  • Education
  • Tamil Nadu Governor To Inaugurate Convention Of IIT-Madras Alumni Association SANGAM 2021

Tamil Nadu Governor To Inaugurate Convention Of IIT-Madras Alumni Association SANGAM 2021

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi is scheduled to inaugurate the 'Sangam 2021', the flagship annual convention of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, Alumni Association later this week, organisers said on Thursday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 16, 2021 9:20 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Record Placements At IIT Madras, Hyderabad
IIT-Madras Sees A Historic High In Placement Offers, 73% Got Jobs
IIT Madras, Tata Power To Collaborate On R&D, Training, Other Areas
IIT-Madras Faculty Founded 94 Startups Valued At Rs 1400 Crore; Hybrid Aerial Vehicles Among Projects
IIT Madras Placements: 176 Offers On Day 1, Session 1; The Highest Ever
80% Of Persons With Disabilities Are From Developing Countries; Most Of Them Less Educated: IIT Madras Study
Tamil Nadu Governor To Inaugurate Convention Of IIT-Madras Alumni Association SANGAM 2021
The fourth edition of the Sangam, to begin on December 18
Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi is scheduled to inaugurate the 'Sangam 2021', the flagship annual convention of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, Alumni Association later this week, organisers said on Thursday. The fourth edition of the Sangam, to begin on December 18, will host panel discussions and be spread over four months till March 2022 under the theme 'Restoring Balance in STEM' (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), a press release said here.

About 15,000 participants, including former and current students of IIT Madras, are expected to take part, marking one of the largest gatherings on a single platform, according to the release. In January 2022, two sessions on 'Restoring Balance in STEM Research and Machine Behaviour or Human Intelligence will be held, while in February, two sessions on 'Space the Final Frontier' will be conducted.

In March, a session on catching them young, 'Inspiring girls to take on STEM courses', will be conducted, the release said. Infosys Co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, CMC Vellore, professor Gagandeep Kang, Almitra Patel, India's first woman engineer from Massachusetts Institute of Technology are expected to take part among others, the release added.

(Expect for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
IIT Madras alumni
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TS Inter 1st Year Results 2021 Live: Download Marks Memo Tomorrow At Tsbie.cgg.gov.in
Live | TS Inter 1st Year Results 2021 Live: Download Marks Memo Tomorrow At Tsbie.cgg.gov.in
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exam Live: Hindi Answer Key, Paper Analysis, Sample Papers
Live | CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exam Live: Hindi Answer Key, Paper Analysis, Sample Papers
BCI Should Consider Holding CLAT, Other Law Exams In Regional Languages: Law Minister
BCI Should Consider Holding CLAT, Other Law Exams In Regional Languages: Law Minister
AICTE Launches Centralised Support System (CSS)
AICTE Launches Centralised Support System (CSS)
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2022 Offline In March-April: Varsha Gaikwad
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2022 Offline In March-April: Varsha Gaikwad
.......................... Advertisement ..........................