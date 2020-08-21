Tamil Nadu: Governor Appoints VCs To University Of Madras, Jayalalithaa Fisheries Varsity

  • Home
Purohit is the Chancellor of both universities. Prof S Gowri will be the VC for the University of Madras while Dr G Sugumar will helm the fisheries varsity in Nagapattinam, according to a Raj Bhavan release.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 9:48 am IST

New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has appointed Vice-Chancellors to University of Madras and the Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, the Raj Bhavan said on Thursday. Purohit is the Chancellor of both universities. Prof S Gowri will be the VC for University of Madras while Dr G Sugumar will helm the fisheries varsity in Nagapattinam, according to a Raj Bhavan release. Both have been appointed for a three-year term from the date of assumption of office.

Gowri, a Post-Doctoral Fellow of Nanyang Technological University, Singapore has a "rich" teaching experience of 37 years.

He is presently serving as Director, The Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMMRC), an inter-university Centre of UGC, at Anna University and Honorary Professor in the Department of Manufacturing Engineering, Anna University, it said.

Sugumar too has a rich teaching experience of 33 years and is presently serving as Professor and Head, Department of Fish Processing Technology, Fisheries College and Research Institute, Tuticorin. Both academicians have "vast" research experience, it added.

