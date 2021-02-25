  • Home
Tamil Nadu Government Announces "All Pass" For Class 9, 10, Plus One Students

Students of Class 9, 10 and Plus One in Tamil Nadu will not have to take the exams, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced in the assembly on Thursday as he declared them "all pass" this academic year in view of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 25, 2021 3:49 pm IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Shutterstock
Chennai:

"Taking into consideration the unusual situation being faced by teachers and students, the views of parents besides the opinion of experts, the students of standards: 9, 10 and 11, facing the annual/board exams in 2020-21 education year, are announced as passed without writing the examinations," the Chief Minister said.

Throughout the year the students were taught through the state-run Kalvi Tholaikatchi (education TV channel). "The syllabus was downsized by taking into account the practical difficulties of the teachers and students," Mr Palaniswami added.

As the entire world battled against the pandemic, the Tamil Nadu Government ordered the closure of schools to prevent the spread of the virus. "The schools were ordered to close from March 25, 2020, to contain the spread of the pandemic and were reopened only for Classes 10 and 12 on January 19, after Coronavirus was brought under control considerably," Mr Palaniswami said.

Students who came to school were given vitamin and zinc tablets in order to enhance their immunity.

ICSI Declares CS Professional, Executive Results; Verify Marks By March 18
Registration For CBSE Class 10, 12 Private Candidates Ends Today
Tamil Nadu To Promote Students Of Class 9-11 Without Exams: Chief Minister
ICSI CS Executive Exam Result Declared
Andhra Pradesh Government To Implement CBSE System For Classes 1 To 7 From Next Year
