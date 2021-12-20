Tamil Nadu Girl Receives US Scholarship Worth Rs Three Crore

Image credit: Shutterstock Tamil Nadu Girl Receives US Scholarship Worth Rs 3 Crore (representational)

A-17 year old girl from Erode district in Tamil Nadu has received a full scholarship worth Rs 3 crore to pursue a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Chicago in the US.

Swega Saminathan, daughter of a farmer, hails from Kasipalayam village in Erode, a release from Dexterity Global, where she received training under its leadership development and career development programs, said in a release.

She was identified and groomed by Dexterity Global when she was 14, it said.

Expressing joy over the scholarship, Swega credited the organisation and its founder Sharad Sagar for the same.

