  • Home
  • Education
  • Tamil Nadu: Social Distancing, Special Exam Centres For Class 10 Exams in Containment Zones

Tamil Nadu: Social Distancing, Special Exam Centres For Class 10 Exams in Containment Zones

The students coming from other districts or states to give Class 10 exams would not be quarantined.

Education | PTI | Updated: May 22, 2020 8:21 am IST | Source: Press Trust of India

RELATED NEWS

Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board Exam Rescheduled Again
Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 Results To Be Declared on May 19 At Tnresults.nic.in
Manipur Board Class 12 Exam Dates Announced For Remaining Subjects: Exams On July 6 And July 7
Haryana Board Decision On 10th Science Paper Pending; Result Likely In May-End
BSEB 10th Results: Steps To Check Bihar Board Class 10 Results
MAT Admit Card: AIMA Releases Admit Card For May 25 Exam
Tamil Nadu: Social Distancing, Special Exam Centres For Class 10 Exams in Containment Zones
Tamil Nadu SSLC 2020
Image credit: Shutterstock image for representation purpose
Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu government will strictly enforce social distancing norms for the students appearing for Class 10 board exams, besides establishing special examination centres for the benefit of those in the containment zones.

The exams are scheduled from June 15.

Also, it has been planned to distribute masks to about 46.37 lakh students of class 10 and higher secondary, besides teachers and other staff during the examination period.

Aiming to allay apprehensions of parents and students over the possible contract of COVID-19 while appearing for the board exams, the government said a total of 12,690 examination centres have been readied for the students.

"Strict social distancing norms will be implemented and only 10 students will be allowed to write exam in each hall in their respective schools. So, this will avoid students from travelling to common examination centres," an official told Press Trust of India.

About 9.7 lakh students will appear for the exams, since rescheduled following request from parents, it said. Further, the students coming from other districts or states would not be quarantined, but instead allowed to write the exams in separate halls within the common centres.

Both the examination and evaluation centres will be disinfected twice a day.

Alternative examination centres will be set up for containment zones. Students from the containment zones could write the exam from the special examination centres, PTI reported.

About 2.22 lakh teachers and staff will be involved in the 10th exams while 1.65 lakh teachers and staff will be roped in for the higher secondary exams.

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for more Education News
Tamil Nadu SSLC Result covid pandemic Tamil Nadu student
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UGC Reopens National Fellowship For Persons With Disabilities (NFPwD) For 2018-19, 2019-20
UGC Reopens National Fellowship For Persons With Disabilities (NFPwD) For 2018-19, 2019-20
“Beware Of Fake Calls Asking For Money”: UP Board To Class 10, Class 12 Students, Parents
“Beware Of Fake Calls Asking For Money”: UP Board To Class 10, Class 12 Students, Parents
82 Undergraduate, 42 Postgraduate Courses To Be Offered For July 2020 Semester On SWAYAM: Education Minister
82 Undergraduate, 42 Postgraduate Courses To Be Offered For July 2020 Semester On SWAYAM: Education Minister
Soon Students Can Pursue 2 Degree Courses Simultaneously Through Different Modes
Soon Students Can Pursue 2 Degree Courses Simultaneously Through Different Modes
Manipur Board Class 12 Exam Dates Announced For Remaining Subjects: Exams On July 6 And July 7
Manipur Board Class 12 Exam Dates Announced For Remaining Subjects: Exams On July 6 And July 7
.......................... Advertisement ..........................